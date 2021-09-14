Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2021 Grenade attack in J- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama, four civilians injured

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 1:48 pm IST
The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside
There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. (Representational image: PTI)
Srinagar: At least four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside.

 

The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area, the officials added.

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times.

Three persons including two women were injured in a grenade attack at Chanapora area of the city last week.

Security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by militants on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of national highway 44 on Monday.

Tags: pulwama attack, grenade attack, civilians injured
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


