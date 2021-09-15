AP permits hydel power generation at Srisailam project, informs KRMB

The official stated that the water level in Srisailam reservoir was at 882.40ft at 11am against the full reservoir level at 885ft and the storage of water was more than 201tmc-ft against the total capacity of 215.80 tmc-ft. (PTI)

Vijayawada: As the Srisailam reservoir gets filled up with water almost to its brim, the Andhra Pradesh government has given permission to APGenco to use such water for generation of hydel power with immediate effect.

AP water resources department engineer-in-chief Narayana Reddy wrote to member secretary of Krishna River Management Board here on Tuesday to intimate him about the utilisation of water in the NSRS Srisailam project by APGenco for power generation through the right- side power house.

The official stated that the water level in Srisailam reservoir was at 882.40ft at 11am against the full reservoir level at 885ft and the storage of water was more than 201tmc-ft against the total capacity of 215.80 tmc-ft.

The reservoir is having inflows of 1.08 lakh cusecs of water, he said, and sounded confident that in the next two to three days, it might have surplus water.

In such a situation, the APGenco is requested to use the water for power generation with immediate effect to avoid any wastage of surplus water by releasing it into the sea, he said.