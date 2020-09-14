174th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rainfall in Telangana likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Sep 14, 2020, 10:26 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 10:26 am IST
The Indian Meteorological Department said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning was very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana
 Women cross a flooded road after heavy rains in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The state can expect thunderstorm activity, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has said.

IMD meteorologists have said that the expected weather pattern over the next few days follows the formation of a low-pressure zone over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

 

The IMD said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning was very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana state. Heavy to very heavy rain, and even extremely heavy rain, is very likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts over the next few days.

Similar weather can be expected over Adilabad, Kumrambheem, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Nagarkurnool districts, the IMD said.

 

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state has witnessed a good monsoon this year. Only one district, Nirmal, has received deficient rainfall.  While eleven districts received a large excess of rainfall, 12 received excess rainfall and nine got normal rainfall.

Overall, the state usually receives 635.9 mm of rainfall from June 1, but this time, it has received 881.2 mm of rainfall.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over the state and heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Medak, Nirmal, and Kamareddy districts between Saturday and Sunday.

 

The highest rain of 10 cm was recorded in Sattupalle and Enkuru in Khammam district.

Tags: indian meteorological department, telangana rainfall, heavy rainfall, telangana monsoon
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


