Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2020 Exams in Telangana n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Exams in Telangana not so NEET

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Sep 14, 2020, 9:29 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 9:29 am IST
Sudden change in exam centre leaves students in turmoil
NEET candidates queue up to enter the exam hall at a centre in Secunderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 NEET candidates queue up to enter the exam hall at a centre in Secunderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: With uncertainty and fear in their minds, lakhs of candidates took the NEET 2020 across the country on Sunday. In Telangana, 55,800 students had registered for the medical entrance test.

Hundreds of students faced operational issues at some examination centres due to the change in their allotted centres at the eleventh hour. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Friday announced changes in some centres in different parts of the country for ensuring implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

 

The NTA had stated that the candidates concerned had been informed about the change in centres through SMS and email. However, at least 500 students, who arrived at Vidya Dayani College of Information and Technology, Mallapur, as well as at Vignana Jyothi Public School, Madhuranagar, were shocked when informed about the change in their centres. They then realised that their new centres were in Gachibowli, Rajendra Nagar and Golconda respectively.

Another instance of an operational failure came to light when a student, who arrived at her allotted centre in Hanamkonda near Warangal, after travelling for at least four hours, was informed by the institution that they were not conducting the exam there.

 

This happened even though her registration form clearly mentioned the name of that institute. The student has registered a police complaint demanding that she be allowed to take the test again or be allotted a medical seat.

Elsewhere, learning from their mistakes and violation of safety protocols witnessed during JEE Mains, state authorities strictly implemented guidelines set for the conduct of the NEET exams across all centres in the state.

Still, there were instances of social distancing norms being violated on Sunday, like at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology, Gandipet. Parents crowded outside the Gandipet centre after the exam concluded, a NEET aspirant present at the scene disclosed.

 

However, by and large, students said safety precautions were in place and all standard operating procedures (SOPs), including that of 12 students per examination hall, were followed.

...
Tags: neet exams, exam centres, telangana neet students, neet exam protocol
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


