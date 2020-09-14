172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2020 Delhi riots: Ex-JNU ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2020, 12:58 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2020, 12:58 am IST
He was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots
Umar Khalid (file photo)
 Umar Khalid (file photo)

New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said on Sunday.

He was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots.

 

Khalid was earlier booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the riots. He was also quizzed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier regarding an alleged conspiracy behind the riots.

His mobile phone was also seized by the police.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

 

...
Tags: delhi riots, umar khalid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A person clicks a picture of a plane on at the parking lot in an airport. — AFP photo

Flyers can take photos, videos in flights, clarifies DGCA

Neet aspirants get their belongings checked before entering the exam hall. — Deepak Deshpande photo

Neet tests 1.17 lakh in Tamil Nadu amid political protests

Indo-Nepal border. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nepal 'buying' citizens in three villages on border

A person undergoes thermal screening at Netaji metro station, after Kolkata Metro rail resumed special services for the medical entrance examination, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Health ministry's new protocols for patients recovering from COVID



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Health ministry's new protocols for patients recovering from COVID

A person undergoes thermal screening at Netaji metro station, after Kolkata Metro rail resumed special services for the medical entrance examination, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

BJP's new target: Million ‘happy birthday’ selfies on PM Modi's B Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Kangana Ranaut incident, DGCA says no more videos, photos in flights

A screengrab from the viral video.

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)

With an eye on China, IAF seeks land in Uttarakhand for military facilities

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham