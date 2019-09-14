Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 Was ‘textbook ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Was ‘textbook landing’: Sources on naval LCA Tejas DRDO testing

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 8:25 am IST
The first naval prototype of Naval LCA made 'successful landing' on a 90-metre stretch after being flown by a pilot for about 40 min.
After successfully replicating the test on shore, an aircraft carrier compatibility test will be conducted in the future, the sources said. (Representational Image)
 After successfully replicating the test on shore, an aircraft carrier compatibility test will be conducted in the future, the sources said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The maiden “arrested landing” of the naval variant of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on Friday at a shore-based test facility in Goa was a “textbook landing”, DRDO sources said.

The first naval prototype (NP-1) of the Naval LCA -- a twin-seater -- made a “successful landing” on a 90-metre stretch after being flown by a pilot for about 40 minutes, they said.

 

“A normal LCA needs a runway spanning about 1-km for take-off and landing. But, for the naval variant, the take off stretch is about 200 m and landing needs 100 m. Today, the NP-1 made its maiden arrested landing, and it was a textbook landing,” a DRDO source said.

An arrested landing is one in which an aircraft on course of its landing is decelerated with the help of wires from underneath while it moves on the runway.

 “The landing took place at our SBTF (shore-based test facility) at INS Hansa in Goa. The touchdown was at about 11:45 am and the landing was at a very steep angle. This will pave the way for this indigenous platform for a coordinated aircraft carrier landing in the future,” the source said.

INS Hansa is the “only SBTF (shore-based test facility) in the country” and was operationalised between 2012-2014, a senior official said. The aircraft was piloted by Commodore J A Maolankar, the chief test pilot for the project, and assisted on ground by Capt Shiv Nath Dahiya, the landing safety officer (LSO) and a flight test engineer, the sources said.

An LSO gives clearance for landing. Asked about the future roadmap, a senior official said, “the data of the flight will be extensively analysed, and the next step will be decided”.

After successfully replicating the test on shore, an aircraft carrier compatibility test will be conducted in the future, the sources said.

Asked if there was head-on air during landing, another official said, “required wind flow was there”. The successful landing on Friday is being seen as a major milestone in development of the naval variant of the jet, and sources said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the team behind the project.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is involved in development of the naval variant of Tejas along with Aeronautical Development Agency, Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and CSIR among others.

The naval version of the aircraft is in development stage. The Indian Air Force has inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.

Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.

...
Tags: indian air force, ins hansa, drdo, tejas
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said it is in Pakistan's interest to hand over PoK to India as several reports suggest people in the occupied territory are unhappy and want to be part of this country. (Photo: File)

'If they hand over PoK to us...,' says Union minister Ramdas Athawale

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in south India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of. (Photo: PTI)

What happened when M K Stalin said his name at Russian airport in 1989

Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)

After 40 years, UP ministers to start paying income tax

The ever-present fear of a sudden water shutdown or interrupted water supply impels citizens to fill every container in their homes with water and these can become breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Hyderabad: No dry days due to unreliable supply



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

What happened when M K Stalin said his name at Russian airport in 1989

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in south India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of. (Photo: PTI)

After 40 years, UP ministers to start paying income tax

Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)

Deafening road cutting at night is illegal

GHMC

As fevers grip Visakhapatnam, experts have advice

Schoolgirls shield themselves from the rain near Ramnagar in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The almost incessant rain is contributing to the seasonal fevers gripping the district. (Photo: P. Narasimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: Students pay colleges lakhs, go without food

Speaking to this newspaper, regional intermediate officer C. Satya Narayana Reddy said students had complained about the quality of food in one college. In another college, students sought a half-an-hour relaxation in study hours from 6 am to 6.30 am. The college was told to accommodate the request.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham