To dodge police, SP leader dresses up as groom, workers as ‘baraatis’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 14, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Firoz Khan was on his way to meet senior party leader Azam Khan against whom multiple FIRs have been registered.
According to news agency ANI, Firoz Khan, party leader from Sambhal, wore a sehra or headdress and disguised himself as a groom to dodge the police. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: A Samajwadi Party leader thought of a unique idea to dodge the police which have imposed prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.

According to news agency ANI, Firoz Khan, party leader from Sambhal, wore a sehra or headdress and disguised himself as a groom to dodge the police. He was on his way to meet senior party leader Azam Khan against whom multiple FIRs have been registered.

 

Police has tightened the security and imposed Section 144 (prevention of unlawful assembly) ahead of party chief Akhilesh Yadav's visit to meet Khan.

Azam Khan, the Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, is facing several police cases, related to land grabbing. Authorities have claimed the gate of his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, established by him in 2006, is built on a government land.

 

