Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 Supreme Court seeks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court seeks status of social media law

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Sep 14, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 1:08 am IST
The draft of the said rules was put in public domain in December 2018 but it is yet to be notified.
Supreme Court.
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to tell if the Information Technology Rules, 2018, for making social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Google and Youtube — to comply with Indian laws would be in place in a ‘very near future’ or they are still in the realm of conjuncture.

The draft of the said rules was put in public domain in December 2018 but it is yet to be notified.

 

The amended rules seek a social media platform having more than 50 lakh users in India to be a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956; have a permanent registered office in India; and appoint a nodal person of contact for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The poser from the bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose on the framing of the rules for regulating the social media platforms came in the course of the hearing of a plea by Facebook seeking the transfer of cases before different high courts, including the Madras High Court to the top court.

...
Tags: supreme court, social media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The cashew produced from the plantations in Aralam under the Kerala State Plantation Corporation was of the highest demand, the KSCDC authorities said.

Kollam: Good times for cashew business

At one stage, the floodwater overflowed the aqueduct and the same water joined in the main canal. (Photo: DC)

Breaches in SRLIP bund; works come under scanner

Harmony Club being inaugurated at Al Ameen School, Kochi.

Kochi: ‘Harmony clubs’ in schools to promote secularism

Madras high court

Take action against officials who failed to prevent illegal banners: Madras HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s $17b gap in trade irks US

Addressing the Indo-US Economic Summit here, US minister counselor for commercial affairs Aileen Nandi hoped to explore possibilities at the US-India Business CEO Forum to strike a trade balance between the two countries.

Satya Nadella’s dad BN Yugandhar passes away

B.N. Yugandhar.

MBT asks Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan to hold Praja Darbar

Tamilsai Soundararajan

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham