Supreme Court seeks status of social media law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to tell if the Information Technology Rules, 2018, for making social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Google and Youtube — to comply with Indian laws would be in place in a ‘very near future’ or they are still in the realm of conjuncture.

The draft of the said rules was put in public domain in December 2018 but it is yet to be notified.

The amended rules seek a social media platform having more than 50 lakh users in India to be a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956; have a permanent registered office in India; and appoint a nodal person of contact for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The poser from the bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose on the framing of the rules for regulating the social media platforms came in the course of the hearing of a plea by Facebook seeking the transfer of cases before different high courts, including the Madras High Court to the top court.