Speeding car overturns, explodes on Andhra highway; 3 children among 5 dead

Owner of the car Vishnu who was rescued from the burning car, is battling for life in the government hospital at Palamaner town. (Representational image)

Tirupati: Five people of a family including two children were charred to death and another critically injured when their car caught fire after ramming into a roadside safety barrier in Chittoor district on Saturday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the family members were on their way to Bengaluru from Tirupati this morning.

The deceased were identified as Jahnavi, Kala, Bhanu Teja, Pavan Ram and Sai Ashrita. Owner of the car Vishnu who was rescued from the burning car, is battling for life in the government hospital at Palamaner town.

“As they reached Mamadugu, the speeding car overturned and fell off the highway into the adjacent bushes. Apparently, the fuel tank of the car exploded and within no time, the car was engulfed in flames. Some of the locals who noticed the accident rushed there and managed to bring Vishnu out of the car, but all the others were completely burnt,” the police official said.

The victims were charred beyond recognition, police said. The injured man was rushed to a hospital in Vellore in Tamil Nadu, police said.

