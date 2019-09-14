Sonia meets northeast leaders, discusses NRC, regional issues

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with leaders from northeastern states in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday met party leaders from north eastern states and discussed with them key issues, including the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and problems of the region.

The meeting was attended by top Congress leaders from the north east, including former chief ministers and secretary in-charge of north eastern states Luizinho Faleiro.

“We had a long meeting. We discussed the problems facing NE states. Senior leaders made presentations. We have decided to strengthen and consolidate the north east coordination committees. We have also decided to set up a permanent office in Guwahati,” Falerio later told reporters.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader Ahmed Patel were among the leaders present.