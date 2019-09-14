On Hindi diwas, Amit Shah bats for 'one nation, one language'

Pitching for 'one nation, one language' on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said, "India is a country of different languages ​​and every language has its own importance but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of identity of the country.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it is extremely important of a country to have a common language that becomes the mark of its identity in the world, emphasising on the ability of Hindi to bring entire India together.

Pitching for 'one nation, one language' on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said, "India is a country of different languages ​​and every language has its own importance but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of identity of the country. Today, if a language can keep the country united, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language."

भारत विभिन्न भाषाओं का देश है और हर भाषा का अपना महत्व है परन्तु पूरे देश की एक भाषा होना अत्यंत आवश्यक है जो विश्व में भारत की पहचान बने। आज देश को एकता की डोर में बाँधने का काम अगर कोई एक भाषा कर सकती है तो वो सर्वाधिक बोले जाने वाली हिंदी भाषा ही है। pic.twitter.com/hrk1ktpDCn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

He further appealed people to use Hindi more often, and contribute in fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of 'one nation, one language'

In June, the Draft New Educational Policy 2019 had created an uproar, especially in the southern states, after a clause recommended mandatory Hindi teaching in all schools.

