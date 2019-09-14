Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 On Hindi diwas, Amit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

On Hindi diwas, Amit Shah bats for 'one nation, one language'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 14, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Shah appealed people to use Hindi more often, and contribute in fulfilling dream of Gandhi and Sardar Patel of 'one nation, one language'.
Pitching for 'one nation, one language' on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said, "India is a country of different languages ​​and every language has its own importance but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of identity of the country.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it is extremely important of a country to have a common language that becomes the mark of its identity in the world, emphasising on the ability of Hindi to bring entire India together.

Pitching for 'one nation, one language' on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said, "India is a country of different languages ​​and every language has its own importance but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of identity of the country. Today, if a language can keep the country united, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language."

 

He further appealed people to use Hindi more often, and contribute in fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of 'one nation, one language'

In June, the Draft New Educational Policy 2019 had created an uproar, especially in the southern states, after a clause recommended mandatory Hindi teaching in all schools.

 

Tags: amit shah, narendra modi, bjp, hindi, sardar patel
Location: India, Delhi


