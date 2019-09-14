Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 NCP MP Udayanraje to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NCP MP Udayanraje to join BJP today in PM Modi's presence

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Bhonsle, a descendant of Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and among the four NCP MPs from Maharashtra, made announcement on Twitter.
The development came a day after Bhonsle, MP from Satara in western Maharashtra, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)
 The development came a day after Bhonsle, MP from Satara in western Maharashtra, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Ending days of speculation about him joining the BJP, NCP's Lok Sabha member Udayanraje Bhonsle on Friday declared he is joining the ruling party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

Bhonsle, a descendant of Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and among the four NCP MPs from Maharashtra, made the announcement on Twitter.

 

Sharing a graphic on the micro-blogging site, Bhonsle said Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil will also attend the Delhi event.

The development came a day after Bhonsle, MP from Satara in western Maharashtra, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on Thursday.

"I received inspiration to carry out social work based on the love and blessings of you all. Hoping the same love and blessings will be there forever with me," Bhonsle tweeted. Bhonsle's cousin Shivendrasinh, who represented the Satara seat for the NCP in Maharashtra Assembly, joined the BJP on July 31.

Bhonsle's decision is a jolt to the 20-year-old NCP whose many prominent leaders, including some former ministers, have quit the party to join the BJP and Shiv Sena ahead of next month's state Assembly elections.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: udayanraje bhonsle, ncp, bjp, amit shah, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit. (Photo: ANI)

Wiping tears with dupatta, Lalu's daughter-in-law storms out of Rabri's home

The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. (Photo: ANI)

After video goes viral of beating, 2 UP cops charged with murder

Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1962 batch, served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission, died at his residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, family sources said. (Photo: Twitter)

BN Yugandhar, ex-IAS officer and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s father, passes away

Amid public outcry over hefty provisions in new Motor Vehicles Act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that there is a need to create more awareness among people and bring change in the attitude of policemen. (Photo: File)

Just fining people won't work: Tejashwi Yadav on amended Motor Vehicles Act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gorgeous new Apple iPhone SE2 trailer released

The iPhone SE2 concept is a re-imagined iPhone SE with updated specifications.
 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Countdown of Congress govt in Punjab has begun,' says SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal president said the governance and development has been paralysed in Punjab under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Congress government, which has reneged on its election promises to the people. (Photo: PTI)

1 worker dead, 1 injured at Mumbai metro site as emergency exit collapses

After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it. (Photo: File)

Was ‘textbook landing’: Sources on naval LCA Tejas DRDO testing

After successfully replicating the test on shore, an aircraft carrier compatibility test will be conducted in the future, the sources said. (Representational Image)

What happened when M K Stalin said his name at Russian airport in 1989

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in south India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of. (Photo: PTI)

After 40 years, UP ministers to start paying income tax

Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham