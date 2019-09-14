Maradu flat owners demand compensation, rehabilitation

The flat owners have also decided to approach the High Court on Monday stating that the notices were not in compliance with the relevant rules.

Kochi: The residents of the Maradu apartment complexes facing demolition will not vacate their flats without adequate compensation and proper rehabilitation. A group of 12 residents stated this in replies to the notice served by Maradu municipality asking them to leave the premises by Saturday.

The flat owners have also decided to approach the High Court on Monday stating that the notices were not in compliance with the relevant rules. Their main contention is that the action of the civic body is against the right to life and property of the citizen. Proper and secure shelter is an integral part of the right to life and property, said C.M. Varghese, a resident.

The other argument is that a curative petition filed by the residents of Golden Kayaloram apartment is under the consideration of the Supreme Court. Any action to evict the people before the apex court takes a decision on the petition will cause irreparable damage to the residents. They are also planning an indefinite sit-in protest before the municipality from Saturday when the five-day deadline fixed by the municipality to vacate the premises ends.

The municipality said that it would go ahead with the demolition plan as per the directive of the state government. A number of of political leaders, including CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, are scheduled to visit the residents on Saturday.

The CPM Ernakulam district committee also will take out a solidarity march to the apartment complexes. The time for receiving the expression of interest invited by the municipality with firms having experience in demolishing high-rise buildings with controlled explosion will be over on Monday.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the complexes allegedly constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone rules on May 8. The court iterated the order on September 6 and fixed September 20 as the deadline to implement its verdict.