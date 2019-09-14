Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 Hindu Sena blackens ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hindu Sena blackens Delhi's Babar Road signage, demands it be renamed

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
The right-wing unit termed Babar as a 'foreign invader.'
'We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC,' said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta. (Photo: ANI)
 'We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC,' said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday blackened the signage for Babar Road in Bengali market here demanding that it be renamed after a "great Indian personality".

"We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC," said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta.

 

Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is responsible for the upkeep of the road, were not immediately available for comment on the issue.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hindu sena, babar road signage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

They said when the man was leaving the girl's house, a few villagers caught him and beat him up before handing him over to the police. (Photo: Representational)

UP man held for raping 15-year-old girl

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said the government should have taken chief ministers' views before changing the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission, adding that unilateralism is not good for federal policy and cooperative federalism. (Photo: File)

Not good for federal polity: Manmohan Singh on Centre’s Finance Commission move

The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved with the passage of time. (Photo: File | Representational)

Normal life remains affected in Kashmir

Security at Matoshree has been tightened in view of the incident. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Thackeray charged thrice for delivering orders never placed; man arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
 

Gifts received by Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

One of the attractions of the auction is a portrait of PM Narendra Modi, at a base price of Rs 2.5 lakh, done on silk. (Photo courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in)
 

Fans give birthday gift to Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

Dream Girl poster.
 

Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Princess Diana

Meghan previously rocked Princess Diana's butterfly earrings and the gold bracelet during her and Harry's royal tour Down Under in October. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Best in world': Donald Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Should you skip the Mi Band 4?

The USP of the Mi Band 4 was its colour AMOLED screen that offered endless customisation, and it's six-axis sensor setup that offered pretty much twice the accuracy in all its tracking abilities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak army raises white flag at LoC to recover bodies of their soldiers; see video

On September 13, the Pakistan Army raised the white flag and recovered the bodies. Indian Army respects the dead and so permitted the same, said sources. (Photo: ANI)

Speeding car overturns, explodes on Andhra highway; 3 children among 5 dead

Owner of the car Vishnu who was rescued from the burning car, is battling for life in the government hospital at Palamaner town. (Representational image)

'Illegal land' of Chandrababu's aide seized by Andhra govt

Rao has also called the matter a political vendetta by the ruling YSRCP government. (Photo: )

Hyderabad administration starts cleaning lakes post Ganesh immersion

'The entire process of Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad has completed. About 45,000 Ganesh idols were immersed mainly in Tank Bund and surrounding lakes of Hyderabad. After this, the next big challenge is to bring the roads of the city back to a normal state which includes repairing major road repairs, physical infrastructure and fixing sanitation,' Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Additional Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar says Indian Mission in Italy alerted on Sikh men drowning case
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham