Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 Delhi’s &lsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi’s ‘odd-even’ scheme makes a comeback

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Sep 14, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Mr Kejriwal said the details of the scheme will be shared with people in the coming days.
Arvind Kejriwal.
 Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced the return of the ‘odd-even’ scheme in the national capital from November 4 to 15 as part of a seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan’ action plan against pollution this winter.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the ‘odd-even’ scheme was just an emergency measure that was being planned in advance, keeping in mind the high pollution that is likely in this period due to Diwali and the stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

 

During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. In the earlier two experiments in January and April 2016, a fine of `2,000 was imposed on violators of the rule.

Mr Kejriwal said the details of the scheme will be shared with people in the coming days.

Two-wheelers and women drivers had earlier been exempted from the rule.

Asserting the efficacy of the odd-even scheme, Mr Kejriwal said studies had shown that it could reduce air pollution by 10-13 per cent. The scheme was criticised by some sections, including experts, on the ground that its effect on air quality was limited.

“We will utilise our experiences from implementation of odd-even schemes twice in the past in Delhi,” he said, when asked about overcharging by cab aggregators after the scheme is implemented.

...
Tags: delhi odd-even scheme, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The cashew produced from the plantations in Aralam under the Kerala State Plantation Corporation was of the highest demand, the KSCDC authorities said.

Kollam: Good times for cashew business

At one stage, the floodwater overflowed the aqueduct and the same water joined in the main canal. (Photo: DC)

Breaches in SRLIP bund; works come under scanner

Harmony Club being inaugurated at Al Ameen School, Kochi.

Kochi: ‘Harmony clubs’ in schools to promote secularism

Madras high court

Take action against officials who failed to prevent illegal banners: Madras HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s $17b gap in trade irks US

Addressing the Indo-US Economic Summit here, US minister counselor for commercial affairs Aileen Nandi hoped to explore possibilities at the US-India Business CEO Forum to strike a trade balance between the two countries.

Satya Nadella’s dad BN Yugandhar passes away

B.N. Yugandhar.

MBT asks Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan to hold Praja Darbar

Tamilsai Soundararajan

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham