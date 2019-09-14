Delhi’s ‘odd-even’ scheme makes a comeback

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced the return of the ‘odd-even’ scheme in the national capital from November 4 to 15 as part of a seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan’ action plan against pollution this winter.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the ‘odd-even’ scheme was just an emergency measure that was being planned in advance, keeping in mind the high pollution that is likely in this period due to Diwali and the stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. In the earlier two experiments in January and April 2016, a fine of `2,000 was imposed on violators of the rule.

Mr Kejriwal said the details of the scheme will be shared with people in the coming days.

Two-wheelers and women drivers had earlier been exempted from the rule.

Asserting the efficacy of the odd-even scheme, Mr Kejriwal said studies had shown that it could reduce air pollution by 10-13 per cent. The scheme was criticised by some sections, including experts, on the ground that its effect on air quality was limited.

“We will utilise our experiences from implementation of odd-even schemes twice in the past in Delhi,” he said, when asked about overcharging by cab aggregators after the scheme is implemented.