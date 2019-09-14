Court extends custody of DK Shivakuma; more trouble in store for PC

New Delhi: Trouble continued unabated for senior Congress leaders as a Delhi court extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar till September 17 and dismissed former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s plea seeking to surrender in a money-laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Mr Shivakumar’s custodial interrogation after the ED sought a five-day extension of his custody. The judge told the ED it should take care of Mr Shivakumar’s medical requirements first and only then ask him questions. Mr Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money-laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court at the end of his nine-day custodial interrogation.

The court also dismissed Mr Chidambaram’s plea to surrender before the ED in the money-laundering matter. He is now in Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case. The ED had on Thursday told the court that Mr Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary in the money-laundering case and it will do so at an appropriate time. Mr Chidambaram’s lawyer said the ED’s submission was mala fide and intended to make him suffer.

Mr Chidambaram, 73, is already in judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case probed by the CBI. The ED told the court since Mr Chidambaram was already in judicial custody in the CBI case, he was not in a position to tamper with evidence.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr Chidambaram, said the ED had come to the Congress leader’s house to arrest him on August 20 and 21 but now they don’t want to do so to ensure that he remains in judicial

custody.