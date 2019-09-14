Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 Court extends custod ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Court extends custody of DK Shivakuma; more trouble in store for PC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Mr Shivakumar’s custodial interrogation after the ED sought a five-day extension of his custody.
DK Shivakumar
 DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: Trouble continued unabated for senior Congress leaders as a Delhi court extended the Enforcement Directorate  custody of Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar till September 17 and dismissed former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s plea seeking to surrender in a money-laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Mr Shivakumar’s custodial interrogation after the ED sought a five-day extension of his custody. The judge told the ED it should take care of Mr Shivakumar’s medical requirements first and only then ask him questions. Mr  Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money-laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court at the end of his nine-day custodial interrogation.

 

The court also dismissed Mr Chidambaram’s plea to surrender before the ED in the money-laundering matter. He is now in Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case. The ED had on Thursday told the court that Mr Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary in the money-laundering case and it will do so at an appropriate time. Mr Chidambaram’s lawyer said the ED’s submission was mala fide and intended to make him suffer.

Mr Chidambaram, 73, is already in judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case probed by the CBI. The ED told the court since Mr Chidambaram was already in judicial custody in the CBI case, he was not in a position to tamper with evidence.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr Chidambaram, said the ED had come to the Congress leader’s house to arrest him on August 20 and 21 but now they don’t want to do so to ensure that he remains in judicial
custody.

...
Tags: delhi court, enforcement directorate (ed), d.k. shivakumar, p. chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

At one stage, the floodwater overflowed the aqueduct and the same water joined in the main canal. (Photo: DC)

Breaches in SRLIP bund; works come under scanner

Harmony Club being inaugurated at Al Ameen School, Kochi.

Kochi: ‘Harmony clubs’ in schools to promote secularism

Madras high court

Take action against officials who failed to prevent illegal banners: Madras HC

The Payipadan Chundan team which emerged winner in the Payipad Boat Race held at Payipad river in Alappuzha on Friday. (DC)

CBL: Karuvatta Boat Race today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s $17b gap in trade irks US

Addressing the Indo-US Economic Summit here, US minister counselor for commercial affairs Aileen Nandi hoped to explore possibilities at the US-India Business CEO Forum to strike a trade balance between the two countries.

Satya Nadella’s dad BN Yugandhar passes away

B.N. Yugandhar.

MBT asks Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan to hold Praja Darbar

Tamilsai Soundararajan

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham