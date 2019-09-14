Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 Assam to add 200 NRC ...
Assam to add 200 NRC foreigners tribunals to aide left-outs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 14, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 12:54 am IST


 

Guwahati: In a significant move to offer an opportunity to those left out of National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Assam government has started appointing selected judges (members) for the newly set up 200 additional foreigners tribunals (FTs) and existing tribunals.

Pointing out that Gauhati High Court had recently selected 221 judges for the FTs, sources in the state’s home department said that these judges are selected for a period of one year.

 

“Of them, 200 will be for the additional FTs while 21 members have been appointed to fill vacancies in the existing FTs,” sources said, while admitting that the 19 lakh people left out of NRC will have to procure a rejection order to present their claims before the FTs.

Sources said that the 221 newly appointed members of the additional FTs have been attached to the existing FTs for a short phase so that they get acquainted with the FT processes.

“There will also be a two-day orientation programme for them at the Administrative Staff College in Khanapara from September 28,”  sources said, adding that among those who will be present in the orientation programme are Gauhati High Court judges and the top brass of the home and other political departments as well as from the border branch of the Assam Police.

Informing that the government is going to appoint 2,000 staff for the additional FTs, sources said that the Assam Police Recruitment Board has already completed the interview process and that the results would be announced soon.

