Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 After video goes vir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After video goes viral of beating, 2 UP cops charged with murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 14, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 9:55 am IST
In a video that had gone viral, two cops in uniform were seen thrashing a man as a child look on, terrified.
The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. (Photo: ANI)
 The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The two cops who were suspended for thrashing a young man in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar, have been charged with trying to kill the man.

In a video that had gone viral, two cops in uniform were seen thrashing a man as a child look on, terrified.

 

The two cops were later suspended, news agency ANI had reported.

Rinku Pandey, who was riding the motorcycle allegedly got into an argument with the police personnel when they stopped him to check his papers, NDTV reported.

The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him.

One of them is also seen sitting on him after he is pushed to the ground.

He kept asking what his fault was in the video and the cops are also seen snatching the keys from him when he refuses to do so.

Senior police officer, Dharam Veer Singh that the behaviour of the cops was "disgraceful" to the police department.

...
Tags: up police
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit. (Photo: ANI)

Wiping tears with dupatta, Lalu's daughter-in-law storms out of Rabri's home

Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1962 batch, served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission, died at his residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, family sources said. (Photo: Twitter)

BN Yugandhar, ex-IAS officer and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s father, passes away

Amid public outcry over hefty provisions in new Motor Vehicles Act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that there is a need to create more awareness among people and bring change in the attitude of policemen. (Photo: File)

Just fining people won't work: Tejashwi Yadav on amended Motor Vehicles Act

In October, two leaders are expected to meet near Chennai to discuss the Line of Actual Control (LAC) stability and trade ties. (Photo: File)

Modi-Xi meet soon but 'things not same like before': source



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gorgeous new Apple iPhone SE2 trailer released

The iPhone SE2 concept is a re-imagined iPhone SE with updated specifications.
 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BN Yugandhar, ex-IAS officer and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s father, passes away

Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1962 batch, served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission, died at his residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, family sources said. (Photo: Twitter)

Delhi police probing tax evasion case against Budweiser maker AB InBev

Local authorities barred AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, in July from selling its beer in the high profile New Delhi market for evading taxes. (Representational Image)

NCP MP Udayanraje to join BJP today in PM Modi's presence

The development came a day after Bhonsle, MP from Satara in western Maharashtra, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

'Countdown of Congress govt in Punjab has begun,' says SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal president said the governance and development has been paralysed in Punjab under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Congress government, which has reneged on its election promises to the people. (Photo: PTI)

1 worker dead, 1 injured at Mumbai metro site as emergency exit collapses

After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham