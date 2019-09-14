Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2019 After 40 years, UP m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After 40 years, UP ministers to start paying income tax

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2019, 8:09 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2019, 8:11 am IST
The direction follows criticism of a law enacted in 1981 which ensures state's CM and ministers don't pay any I-T themselves.
Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)
 Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided that ministers will start paying their own income tax, ending a four-decade-old practice of the state exchequer shelling out the amount annually for them.

The direction follows criticism in the media of a law enacted in 1981 which ensures that the state's chief minister and ministers don't pay any income tax themselves.

 

Instead, their share is shelled out by the state government under the Uttar Pradesh Ministers' Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981.

After a news report made this revelation, several politicians said they were not even aware of the provision in the UP Act.

Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped.

"UP chief ministers and all ministers will pay their own income tax. The income tax bill till now was paid through the state treasury," Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added.

The law, enacted when Vishwanath Pratap Singh was the chief minister, has been in force during the terms of 19 CMs and about 1,000 ministers so far.

The chief ministers who saved on their taxes have been from across parties -- including Yogi Adityanath, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh, Sripati Mishra, Vir Bahadur Singh and ND Tiwari.

For the last financial year, the state government paid Rs 86 lakh as the ministers' tax bill, a senior finance ministry official said.

A section of the Act says, "The salary referred to in sub-sections (1) and (2) shall be exclusive of the tax payable in respect of such salary (including perquisites) under any law relating to income tax for the time being in force, and such tax shall be borne by the state."

It was argued in 1981 that the state government should bear the income tax burden as most ministers were from poor backgrounds and had meagre incomes, a Congress leader and a colleague of the then chief minister V P Singh said.

But over the years, the state has been led by leaders like Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati who is worth Rs. 111 crore as per her affidavit for the Rajya Sabha polls in 2012.

Another former chief minister, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, owns assets worth over Rs 37 crore together with his wife Dimple, according to the affidavit filed for the recent Lok Sabha polls.

According to the affidavit submitted for the Legislative Council elections in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assets total Rs 95,98,053.

Hours before the government's decision to end the practice, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma confirmed the existence of the 40-year-old provision in law.

He said the government will look into any suggestion in the future on the issue.

Congress leader and former MP, PL Punia said the provision didn't seem right and needed review.

"The salaries have gone up several times and there appears to be no relevance for this relaxation. It needs reconsideration and withdrawal," Punia, who was principal secretary to Mayawati when she was chief minister, said.

Many like BSP leader and former UP finance minister Lalji Verma said they were not aware of the law. Mr Verma said as far he remembers he used to pay his own taxes.

Earlier in the day, the state's Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said he will be in a position to speak on the issue only after getting it verified from his officials.

Social activist Anil Kumar said the news was a shocker for the common man who pays large sums in taxes.

"Why should he bear the burden of those who have all the benefits. Like all of us, they should also pay for themselves instead of putting an extra burden on us," Kumar said.

...
Tags: up government, income tax, yogi adityanath, akhilesh yadav, mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said it is in Pakistan's interest to hand over PoK to India as several reports suggest people in the occupied territory are unhappy and want to be part of this country. (Photo: File)

'If they hand over PoK to us...,' says Union minister Ramdas Athawale

After successfully replicating the test on shore, an aircraft carrier compatibility test will be conducted in the future, the sources said. (Representational Image)

Was ‘textbook landing’: Sources on naval LCA Tejas DRDO testing

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in south India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of. (Photo: PTI)

What happened when M K Stalin said his name at Russian airport in 1989

The ever-present fear of a sudden water shutdown or interrupted water supply impels citizens to fill every container in their homes with water and these can become breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Hyderabad: No dry days due to unreliable supply



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Deafening road cutting at night is illegal

GHMC

As fevers grip Visakhapatnam, experts have advice

Schoolgirls shield themselves from the rain near Ramnagar in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The almost incessant rain is contributing to the seasonal fevers gripping the district. (Photo: P. Narasimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: Students pay colleges lakhs, go without food

Speaking to this newspaper, regional intermediate officer C. Satya Narayana Reddy said students had complained about the quality of food in one college. In another college, students sought a half-an-hour relaxation in study hours from 6 am to 6.30 am. The college was told to accommodate the request.

Kakinada: With floodwaters come snakes, terrify people

Snake catcher J.G. Varma at work in Konaseema that has been particularly affected by the reptiles.

More FDI has come under AIADMK rule: M C Sampath

M C Sampath
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham