1 worker dead, 1 injured at Mumbai metro site as emergency exit collapses

After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it.

The incident took place on the line between Powai and Aarey at a construction site where the worker died after a large rock fell on him, said Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). The second worker has sustained minor injuries.

A metro spokesperson confirmed that the deceased's family will be compensated.

The emergency exit had collapsed after the workers were splitting rocks with the help of a machine, and a large piece from the tunnel face fell and trapped the two.

Contractors and general consultants of the MMRC are investigating.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.