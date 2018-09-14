search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Missionaries of Jesus flouts anti-rape law, reveals identity of Kerala nun

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2018, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 7:04 pm IST
The congregation put out photo in media release issued to publish findings of enquiry commission.
Missionaries of Jesus on Friday controversially released a photograph of the alleged rape victim and the perpetrator seated together in a group. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
 Missionaries of Jesus on Friday controversially released a photograph of the alleged rape victim and the perpetrator seated together in a group. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Kottayam/Kochi: Flouting the country's anti-rape law, the Missionaries of Jesus, the congregation to which the nun who has accused the Jalandhar diocese bishop of rape belongs, Friday controversially released a photograph of the alleged victim and the perpetrator seated together in a group.

The congregation put out the photograph in a release issued to the media to publish the findings of its enquiry commission, which looked into the nun's allegations.

 

Indian laws prohibit revealing the identity of rape and sexual assault victims. The congregation, however, cautioned against publishing the photograph, saying it cannot be held responsible if the press violates the rule.

It claimed that the May 23, 2015 photograph was taken when the nun was attending a private function along with Bishop Franco Mulakkal. They claimed that the nun had attended several such functions with Mulakkal.

The nun has never appeared in public or in front of media after filing the complaint.

In a press release, the congregation accused the victim, her five fellow nuns and four others of conspiring against the bishop. It alleged that the nuns had "violated the discipline of the congregation" several times and even refused to renew their vows-- a very important step in the life of a nun in a convent.

Framing charges against the nuns, the enquiry commission said the congregation was convinced that they were under the influence of "atheists" and their thoughts. It claimed that the visitors' register, a key evidence for establishing Mulakkal's presence in the convent in Kuravilangad where the victim nun lived, was handled by a nun very close to her and they might have tampered with it.

It also accused the victim and her fellow nuns of forcibly shifting to their room the control system of the CCTV cameras from that of Mother Superior. This, the release said, was done to destroy evidence that could reveal their role in the "conspiracy" against the bishop.

The enquiry report was released two days after Kerala police asked Bishop Mulakkal to appear before the probe team on September 19.

The congregation's action invited the ire of Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who said it was "clearly illegal". Speaking to a TV news channel, he assured police action against those responsible for it.

The Catholic reform groups staging a protest at Kochi for the last several days seeking justice for the nun also slammed the congregation and said they would initiate legal action.

An office bearer of Kerala Catholic Church Reform Movement (KCRM) said it would initiate legal action against the congregation for disclosing the identity of the victim. He said the Supreme Court had recently observed that the identity of rape victims should not be revealed as they have the right to privacy and cannot live with such "stigma" all their lives.

"We will definitely initiate legal action against the congregation for humiliating her again and again. They are now engaged in naming and shaming the victim. We cannot agree with it," he said.

The nun had recently sought urgent intervention of the Vatican for justice and demanded the bishop's removal as the head of the Jalandhar diocese, questioning why the church was "closing its eyes to the truth" when she had mustered courage to make public her suffering.

She alleged that Bishop Mulakkal was using "political and money power" to "bury" the case against him.

Read: Kerala nun abused by Jalandhar Bishop writes to Vatican seeking justice

The nun has accused the clergyman of repeated sexual assault between 2014 and 2016.

The bishop has, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and concocted", insisting she levelled charges against the catholic order as it had rejected her demand for favours.

Also Read: Didn’t rape Kerala nun, falsely implicated by anti-church elements: Jalandhar Bishop

Tags: kerala nun rape, bishop franco mulakkal, anti-rape law
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad Airport gets ACI ASQ World No 1 trophy for 2nd consecutive year

The airport was adjudged World no 1 Airport in its category in 2016 as well, a press release from GMR said.
 

Woman who lost 100kgs after weight-loss surgery hangs self, new figure depressed her

Her husband Gareth says she 'suffered most of her life', constantly obsessing about her size. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how this 111-year-old man still exercises every day

When it comes to diet, Tseng eats little junk food and makes sure he takes a filling breakfast (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you pair right jewellery with office wear

Be it statement pieces that are bold and daring or simple, elegant pearl-drop earrings can add a dose of oomph-factor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Can’t wait? Here’s how you can install iOS 12 on your iPhone, right now

Some amazing features coming with iOS 12.
 

Techno Artistic Ganesha: Watch Lord Ganesha levitate, robot conduct Aarti

Robotic arms perform the Aarti while the pujaari is free to help with other duties.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil outfits slams TN Guv over Rajiv Gandhi killers case, Raj Bhavan silent

Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a blast at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near Chennai on May 21, 1991. (Photo: File)

Congress leader and 4-time Meghalaya CM Lapang resigns, blames Rahul Gandhi

'This restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable to be in the party,' Meghalaya CM D D Lapang said in his resignation letter. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata bridge that collapsed to be demolished, new one will be built

A section of over 50-year-old Majerhat Bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4 in which 3 people lost their lives. (Photo: File | PTI)

Setting up panel, confidential meet can end Rafale row, suggests ex-IAF chief

Raha was speaking on the sidelines of the two-day long National Seminar and Exhibition on 'Defence Production: Public Private Partnership - Focus Eastern India' organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce which got underway on Friday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ex-TERI chief RK Pachauri to be charged in sexual assault case: court

In 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri by a 29-year-old former research analyst of TERI alleging sexual misconduct. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham