search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gautam Gambhir sports ‘bindi, dupatta’ in support of transgender community

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 14, 2018, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 9:19 pm IST
The 37-year-old dressed up for the Hijra Habba which is an annual gathering of the LGBTQI+ community and supporters.
Gautam Gambhir was seen boosting the morale of the comunity by being present there as the chief guest of the event. (Photo: PTI)
 Gautam Gambhir was seen boosting the morale of the comunity by being present there as the chief guest of the event. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A week after the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court decriminalised Section 377, cricketer Gautam Gambhir came out in support of the transgender community through an innovative act of his.

The Delhi-born opener broke all stereotypes by wearing a ‘bindi’ and ‘dupatta’ at a recent event in support for the LGBTQI+ community.

 

The 37-year-old dressed up for the Hijra Habba event held at Delhi’s Select Citywalk, Saket.

The Hijra Habba is an annual gathering of the LGBTQI+ community and supporters that aims to celebrate the community as well as talk about issues that trouble them.

Always colourful, this year's event was a shade more bright after the apex court has recently decriminalised sexual intercourse between consenting adults in private irrespective of the sexual orientation — something that according to section 377 of IPC was criminal. The theme was ‘Born This Way’.

Gambhir was seen boosting the morale of the community by being present there as the chief guest of the event. At the event, the cricketer urged everyone to be inclusive in thoughts, words and action.

Speaking at the event Gambhir expressed his happiness at the scrapping of section 377 before adding that one cannot move forward with including everyone. "They are as Indians as we are and should be treated with dignity and respect," he said.

However, this is not the first time that he has come out in support of the transgender community.

Earlier this year, Gambhir posted a message and photo on Twitter during Rakshabandhan, where he was seen getting 'rakhi' tied by a couple of transgenders.

His message had read, "It’s not about being a man or a woman. It’s about being a HUMAN.” With proud transgenders Abhina Aher and Simran Shaikh and their Rakhi love on my hand. I’ve accepted them as they are. Will you? #respecttransgenders"

Tags: gautam gambhir sports bindi, gautam gambhir, lgbtqi+
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad Airport gets ACI ASQ World No 1 trophy for 2nd consecutive year

The airport was adjudged World no 1 Airport in its category in 2016 as well, a press release from GMR said.
 

Woman who lost 100kgs after weight-loss surgery hangs self, new figure depressed her

Her husband Gareth says she 'suffered most of her life', constantly obsessing about her size. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how this 111-year-old man still exercises every day

When it comes to diet, Tseng eats little junk food and makes sure he takes a filling breakfast (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you pair right jewellery with office wear

Be it statement pieces that are bold and daring or simple, elegant pearl-drop earrings can add a dose of oomph-factor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Can’t wait? Here’s how you can install iOS 12 on your iPhone, right now

Some amazing features coming with iOS 12.
 

Techno Artistic Ganesha: Watch Lord Ganesha levitate, robot conduct Aarti

Robotic arms perform the Aarti while the pujaari is free to help with other duties.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As India climbs in HDI, UN says inequality, climate change 'big threats' for nation

India climbed one spot to 130 out of 189 countries in the latest human development rankings released on Friday by the United Nations Development Programme. (Representtional Image)

17 dead as mini bus plunges over 300 feet in J&K's Kishtwar

This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Taking strong measures to recover defaulted amounts from Vijay Mallya: SBI

Vijay Mallya is facing legal proceedings for defaulting on loans of more than Rs 9,000 crore from a consortium of 17 banks. (Photo: File | AFP)

SC modifies its order on dowry harassment cases, restores power of arrest to police

SC noted that hundreds of women are being subjected to horrific acts of violence often in the guise of domestic abuse or to extract more money from the girl's family. (Representational Image)

Nirmala Sitharaman rules out any engagement with Opposition on Rafale deal

Nirmala Sitharaman said the weapon systems, avionics and other key add-ons to the Rafale aircraft will be 'much superior' in comparison to what was negotiated by the UPA. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham