Nation, Current Affairs

Father throws infant daughter from roof after wife gives birth to another girl

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
The toddler was seriously injured after the incident in Pardhauli village and has been admitted to hospital.
The father, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested.
  The father, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested.

Bareilly: A man, desperate for a son, allegedly threw his 18-month daughter from the terrace of his home in an Uttar Pradesh village after his wife gave birth to another girl.

The toddler, Kavya, was seriously injured after the incident in Pardhauli village, under CB Ganj police station area on Thursday and has been admitted to hospital.

 

Her father Arvind Gangwar, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested, officials said.

Villagers said that there was tension in the house since Arvind's wife gave birth to their second daughter five days ago.

On Thursday, an inebriated Arvind took his daughter to the terrace and threw her off.

SP (City) Abhimanyu Singh said the police inspector in-charge of the area filed an attempt to murder case after the family did not turn up for it.

