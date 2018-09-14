search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress leader and 4-time Meghalaya CM Lapang resigns, blames Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 14, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 6:15 pm IST
In letter to Cong chief, Lapang said, 'In my opinion it means service and contribution of senior and elderly is no longer useful to party.'
'This restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable to be in the party,' Meghalaya CM D D Lapang said in his resignation letter. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'This restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable to be in the party,' Meghalaya CM D D Lapang said in his resignation letter. (Photo: File | PTI)

Guwahati: In what may be called a major setback for the Congress party in the northeast, veteran leader and four-time Meghalaya chief minister D D Lapang on Friday resigned from the party.

Accusing the party leadership of sidelining him, veteran Congress leader in his resignation letter sent to Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Lately the AICC has been embarking upon a policy of phasing out senior and elderly people. In my opinion it means the service and contribution of the senior and elderly people is no longer useful to the party.”  

 

“This restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable to be in the party,” 84-year old leader Lapang said in his resignation letter.

Lapang was removed as the party’s Meghalaya unit chief in December. He had also refused to contest the assembly elections and campaign for the party in February this year.

Lapang first became chief minister in 1992. He was again sworn in as chief minister in 2003, 2007 and 2009.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Meghalaya, Luizinho Faleirio, told reporters that he had not met Lapang in the last three years. Faleirio said that he could not meet Lapang during his recent visit to Shillong for revamping the party.

Lapang, after demitting the office of party chief last year, continued to hold the position of an adviser to the party.

The MPCC president Celestine Lyngdoh however expressed surprise over Lapang's decision to quit the party. “We'll try and find out and, if possible, sort out things at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress party said that central party leaders have been trying to rope in Lapang to persuade him to take back his resignation.

Tags: congress, meghalaya chief minister, d d lapang, d d lapang resigns
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad Airport gets ACI ASQ World No 1 trophy for 2nd consecutive year

The airport was adjudged World no 1 Airport in its category in 2016 as well, a press release from GMR said.
 

Woman who lost 100kgs after weight-loss surgery hangs self, new figure depressed her

Her husband Gareth says she 'suffered most of her life', constantly obsessing about her size. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how this 111-year-old man still exercises every day

When it comes to diet, Tseng eats little junk food and makes sure he takes a filling breakfast (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you pair right jewellery with office wear

Be it statement pieces that are bold and daring or simple, elegant pearl-drop earrings can add a dose of oomph-factor. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Can’t wait? Here’s how you can install iOS 12 on your iPhone, right now

Some amazing features coming with iOS 12.
 

Techno Artistic Ganesha: Watch Lord Ganesha levitate, robot conduct Aarti

Robotic arms perform the Aarti while the pujaari is free to help with other duties.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kolkata bridge that collapsed to be demolished, new one will be built

A section of over 50-year-old Majerhat Bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4 in which 3 people lost their lives. (Photo: File | PTI)

Setting up panel, confidential meet can end Rafale row, suggests ex-IAF chief

Raha was speaking on the sidelines of the two-day long National Seminar and Exhibition on 'Defence Production: Public Private Partnership - Focus Eastern India' organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce which got underway on Friday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ex-TERI chief RK Pachauri to be charged in sexual assault case: court

In 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri by a 29-year-old former research analyst of TERI alleging sexual misconduct. (Photo: File | AP)

Father throws infant daughter from roof after wife gives birth to another girl

The father, who was drunk at the time, has been arrested. (Representational image)

At Muslim event, PM Modi praised Dawoodi Bohra community for honesty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at a function held at the Saifee Mosque. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham