Chhattisgarh: 21-yr-old ends life after girlfriend is gang-raped; two held

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 10:30 am IST
The accused allegedly thrashed the couple and raped the girl in front of her boyfriend before leaving them at the spot.
The man learnt that the accused had told some youths in the village about the incident, and probably because of the shame he felt, he hanged himself, police said. (Representational Image)
  The man learnt that the accused had told some youths in the village about the incident, and probably because of the shame he felt, he hanged himself, police said. (Representational Image)

Korba: A 21-year-old man committed suicide after his minor girlfriend was allegedly raped by two men in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said Thursday. 

The alleged rape took place under Katghora police station limits on September 1, said a police official. It came to light two days ago when the girl, who is 17 years old, revealed it during the investigation of the suicide of Savan Sai, her boyfriend. 

 

Ishwar Das (22) and Khem Kanwar (21) were arrested on the charges of gang-rape and abetment of suicide Wednesday, the official said. 

The girl told police that Das and Kanwar accosted them when she was with Sai near a school on the evening of September 1. The accused allegedly thrashed them and raped her in front of Sai before leaving them at the spot, she said.

The next day, on September 2, Sai learnt that the accused had told some youths in the village about the incident, and probably because of the shame he felt, he hanged himself at his house, the police official said. 

After the girl told the police about the alleged rape, Das and Kanwar were arrested Wednesday, he said. Further investigation is underway. 

Tags: crime against women, minor girl gangraped, chhattisgarh couple thrashed, suicide
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Korba




