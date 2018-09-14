search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar, responsible for Saharanpur caste violence released

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Chandrashekhar Azad was held for his alleged role in caste violence in Saharanpur district, involving Dalits and upper caste Thakurs.
'I am confident that they'll frame some charges against me within 10 days,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
  'I am confident that they'll frame some charges against me within 10 days,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Saharanpur: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan, who was sent to jail last year in connection with 2017 Saharanpur caste violence case was released from the prison on Friday.

The state government had ordered the release of Ravan from prison on Thursday.

 

After coming outside the jail, Ravan told ANI that, "The government was so scared that they are going to be rebuked by the Supreme Court, that they ordered an early release to save themselves."

"I am confident that they'll frame some charges against me within 10 days," he said.

Ravan further said that he will urge people to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in 2019. He was arrested last year in June 2017 for his alleged role in last year's caste violence in Saharanpur district, involving Dalits and upper caste Thakurs.

He was booked under National Security Act (NSA) charges. One person was killed and 16 people were injured, including a head constable, during clashes, which took place on May 5, 2017.

Tags: bhim army chief, chnadrshekhar azad, saharanpur caste violence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why you can't use dual SIM iPhones in India

While all the regular iPhone users may have gotten happy to hear that, there’s a bit of catch in how the dual SIM functionality in the Apple’s devices work.
 

Man who bought sex doll online ends up in court because it was child-sized

He was in for a shock, when customs officers at East Midlands Airport seized it and said he had not seen any information listed on the website about its size.
 

'He shows off like a rapper': Fans slam Hardik Pandya after latest Instagram post

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was trolled recently after posting a photo of himself on his Instagram account. (Photo: AFP)
 

Eating bread may be making people depressed and tired: study

The findings also showed that this condition may affect only a small number of people (Photo: AFP)
 

iOS 12 available 3 days before launch date; Know the trick

iOS 12 brings a lot of under-the-hood improvements and as well as nifty new features.
 

Vistara rolls out complimentary in-flight entertainment across its flight network

Vistara's IFE comes with a content-rich multimedia library of over 70 hours of top-notch Bollywood and Hollywood entertainment of various genres. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Self-styled godman arrested for raping woman, her minor daughter

A case was registered in the Hauz Khas Police Station last week and the probe transferred to the Crime Branch on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook | ashubhaiguruji)

Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar, responsible for Saharanpur caste violence released

'I am confident that they'll frame some charges against me within 10 days,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Arrest warrant issued against Chandrababu Naidu, 15 others in 2010 case

Naidu and others, then in the opposition in the united Andhra Pradesh, had been arrested and lodged in a jail in Pune in connection with the agitation staged by them near the Babli project site in Maharashtra, opposing it on ground that it would affect the people downstream. (Photo: File)

Chhattisgarh: 21-yr-old ends life after girlfriend is gang-raped; two held

The man learnt that the accused had told some youths in the village about the incident, and probably because of the shame he felt, he hanged himself, police said. (Representational Image)

After 2+2 Dialogue, Ajit Doval in US to meet top Trump administration officials

During the meetings, discussions are likely to be primarily focused on bilateral and security in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham