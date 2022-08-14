  
Two IPS officers from Hyderabad city bag President’s police medal

Published Aug 14, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2022, 7:35 am IST
HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and Counter Intelligence Cell superintendent of police Devender Singh were selected for the prestigious President’s Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished services. 

They were among the 19 personnel from different departments under home department selected for medals announced by the Centre on the occasion of Independence Day.

Among 12 others who have been awarded the Police Medal (PM) for meritorious services are additional CP (crimes & SIT) Hyderabad city, A.R. Srinivas; P. Satyanarayana, additional SP, CID; P. Srinivas, additional SP SIB; S. Srinivas Rao, assistant commissioner of police; S.V. Ramana Moorthy, DSP ACB Khammam; Ch Vasudeva Reddy, DSP ISW; G. Guru Raghavendra, DSP TS Police Academy; Ch. Rajamouli, sub-inspector, Ramagundam; K. Sreenivasu, assistant sub inspector Rachakonda; J. Neelam Reddy, Armed Reserve sub-inspector Kamareddy; S. Sudhakar, Armed Reserve sub-inspector TSSP Mamnoor Battalion, Warangal; and head constable, intelligence, Karimnagar, U. Srinivas.

The Correctional Service Medal for meritorious service was conferred on J. Veera Swamy, chief warder and Valdasu Joseph, head warder, from the TS prisons department. 

Leading firemen Venkateswara Rao Yerragunta and Fareed Shaikh of the Telangana fire services were selected for the Fire Service Medal for meritorious service. Further, home guards Challa Ashok Reddy, Chanda Suresh and Md. Abdul Shukur Baig bagged the Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal For meritorious service. 

