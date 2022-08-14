Srisailam continues to receive heavy inflows

The 10 crest gates of Srisailam Dam have been lifted and all power generating units at the dam are operating. (Photo: PTI File)

ANANTAPUR: Srisailam Reservoir is continuing to receive heavy floods from upstream Krishna basin even as dam is at the level of 884.42 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 885 feet on Saturday.

As a result, authorities are releasing 4.54 lakh cusecs of water from the dam even though the inflows are about 4.31 lakh cusecs. The 10 crest gates of Srisailam Dam have been lifted and all power generating units at the dam are operating.

Downstream Nagarjunasagar is receiving 4.09 lakh cusecs and is releasing similar quantities of water. The current storage in Nagarjunasagar is 212.19 TMC feet against its gross capacity of 215.81 TMC feet.

AP irrigation authorities say it is for the first time in a decade that Srisailam has reached FRL within the early phase of Southwest Monsoon.

The rise in inflows is due to Almatti dam discharging 2.25 lakh cusecs of outflows after receiving inflows of 1.76 lakh cusecs. Similarly, Jurala project is receiving huge inflows of 2.76 lakh cusecs and releasing 2.71 lakh cusecs towards Srisailam. Narayanapur is getting inflows of 2.20 lakh cusecs but is sending out 2.71 lakh cusecs.

Tungabhadra Dam is maintaining its gross storage of 100.86 TMC feet. It is discharging 1.06 lakh cusecs after receiving 1.25 lakh cusecs of inflows from Western Ghats.

The TB dam is gearing up to lift all its gates on the Independence Day, as has been the tradition every year. Huge crowds are flocking the dam. An alert has been sounded in the low-lying parts of Tungabhadra River due to heavy flow of water in the river.