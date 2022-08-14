  
Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2022 Extend free foodgrai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Extend free foodgrain scheme for six more months: TMC to PM

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 14, 2022, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2022, 1:00 pm IST
TMC MP said poor are yet to recover from the economic blows caused by the pandemic and the lockdowns. (Representational image: PTI)
 TMC MP said poor are yet to recover from the economic blows caused by the pandemic and the lockdowns. (Representational image: PTI)

Kolkata: TMC MP Sougata Roy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to extend the free foodgrain programme by six more months.

Roy said the poor are yet to recover from the economic blows caused by the pandemic and the lockdowns.

"May I take the indulgence of inviting your kind notice to the fact that the validity period of distribution of food grains under PMGKAY will be over on and from September 2022.

"I would request you to consider extension of the schemes for at least six months as the menace of corona still haunts the country and people and particularly the poor NFSA (National Food Security Act) beneficiaries have still not been able to overcome the financial damage caused by the pandemic," Roy said in the letter, dated August 13.

The scheme, which benefits over 80 crore people, was extended in March for six months till September.

"I have urged the prime minister to extend the programme as the poor people of the country are still reeling under the blows of the pandemic and the lockdowns. Their financial situation is yet to return to the pre-COVID days," Roy told reporters on Sunday.

In March 2020, the Centre had launched the scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), to provide free foodgrains to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act as part of its efforts to reduce the hardships of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

...
Tags: foodgrains, trinamul congress, tmc mps, free foodgrain scheme
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

News

Hindu activists stop lovers of different communities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

'Overjoyed' by response to Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi

Indian students who were stranded in Sumy board the special train to western Ukraine organised with assistance of Ukrainian authorities, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine. (PTI Photo)

Exploring best for medicos back from Ukraine: MEA

Sarva Darshan will be available for the devotees from 10 am to 5 pm. — Representational Image/DC

Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams at Nellore from August 16-20



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Exploring best for medicos back from Ukraine: MEA

Indian students who were stranded in Sumy board the special train to western Ukraine organised with assistance of Ukrainian authorities, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine. (PTI Photo)

RSS changes profile pictures of its social media accounts to national flag

The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, has been criticised by the Congress and other Opposition parties over its stand on the national flag. (Twitter)

Munawar Faruqui's proposed show raises political heat in Hyderabad

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui faced ire of Hindu groups after he was accused of making dispagaring remarks against Hindu gods. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->