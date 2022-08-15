CM Jagan to hoist National Flag at IG Stadium

VIJAYAWADA: All is set for hoisting of the National Flag by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on the 75th Independence Day on Monday.

The CM will hoist the flag at 8:30 a.m. followed by the National Anthem. He will receive the salute from contingents of armed forces and address people gathered on the occasion. Tableaux of different departments will be participating in the programme.

NTR district police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata said invitees to the programme must be in their seats by 8 a.m. In view of the celebrations, general traffic will not be allowed on the Bandar Road from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Traffic will be diverted on various routes.

All vehicles coming from RTC Y Junction will be diverted towards Benz Circle via Swarna Palace, Dipti Centre, Pushpa Hotel, Jammichettu Centre and Siddhartha Junction. Further vehicles from RTC Y Junction will be routed towards Benz Circle via Bandar Lakulu, Raghavaiah Park, Old Fire Station Road, American Hospital, Masjid Road, Netaji Bridge, Gitanagar and Skew Bridge.

Vehicles entering Bandar Road from Benz Circle will be diverted to Fakir Goodem, Skew Bridge and Netaji Bridge towards Bus Stand. No vehicles will be allowed from Red Circle to RTA Junction and Veterinary Junction to Shikhamani Centre.

Only invitees with passes for ID celebrations will be allowed from Benz Circle to DCP Bangla Junction on Bandar Road. RTC city buses from RTC Y Junction towards Benz Circle will be diverted to Route No. 5 and Ramavarappadu Ring via Eluru Road to proceed towards Benz Circle.

Special instructions have been given to invitees regarding entry and parking of vehicles. AA pass invitees will be allowed from Gate No. 3 (Food Court). They can park their vehicles in designated areas. A1, A2 pass holders will be allowed from Gate No. 4 (Mee Seva). They can park their vehicles in the Handball Ground. Entry for B1, B2 pass holders will be through Gate No. 2. They can park their vehicles at the Football Ground or Stadium or at Armed Reserve Ground opposite the stadium.

The entry for media and journalists wearing photo accreditation card or photo ID card will be through Gate No. 2. Guests with passes must reach the stadium by 7:45 a.m.

CM Jagan will attend Governor's At Home in Raj Bhavan at 5:30 p.m.