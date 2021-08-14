Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2021 PM Modi unveils scra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi unveils scrappage policy for automobiles

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | MICHAEL GONSALVES
Published Aug 14, 2021, 8:52 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 8:55 am IST
Under this policy, people who give their old vehicle for turning it into scrap will be given a certificate by the government
"The policy, aimed at recycling old and unfit vehicles, will give new identity to India's mobility and auto sector," PM Modi said in his address. (PTI file photo)
 "The policy, aimed at recycling old and unfit vehicles, will give new identity to India's mobility and auto sector," PM Modi said in his address. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the automobile scrappage policy to promote a circular economy and make the process of economic development more sustainable and environment-friendly.

During his virtual address at the Investor Summit in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said the vehicle scrappage policy will bring in investments of around Rs 10,000 crore, create thousands of jobs and reduce pollution in cities.

 

"The policy, aimed at recycling old and unfit vehicles, will give new identity to India's mobility and auto sector," PM Modi said in his address while virtually launching the initiative during 'Investors Summit' organised in Gandhinagar.

"This policy will play a major role in removing unfit vehicles from our roads in a scientific manner. It will modernise the vehicular population on our city roads," he added.

Under this policy, people who give their old vehicle for turning it into scrap will be given a certificate by the government. People having this certificate will not be charged any registration fee on the purchase of a new vehicle, said PM Modi, adding that such vehicle owners will also be entitled for some rebate on road tax.

 

Highlighting a key feature of the policy, PM Modi said that instead of the age of the vehicle, a fitness test will determine if the vehicle will be sent for scrapping.

"We imported scrap steel worth ₹ 23,000 crore last year because recovery of metals in our country is not enough. With this policy, we can now recover even rare earth metals in a scientific manner. We have to reduce our dependence on imports. For that, the industry needs to put in some extra efforts,” he said.

He also said that Alang in Gujarat can become a hub for vehicle scrapping.

 

Union minister for road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari said the scrappage policy would likely lead to a cut in raw material costs by around 40 per cent and help India become an industrial hub of automobile manufacturing.

He also said that testing centers will be set up in all districts across the country using the public private partnership (PPP) model.

Mr Gadkari said with increased sales of automobiles due to the launch of the vehicle scrappage policy, the government will get a profit of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore in GST, as per an estimate.

 

“Around 99 per cent of recovery (metal waste) can be done with regular scrapping. It will also bring down the cost of raw material by approximately 40 per cent. It will make components less expensive and increase our competitiveness in the international market,” the minister pointed out.

The policy is aimed at incentivizing owners of old and polluting vehicles to take them off the road. Commercial vehicles that are over 15 years old and personal vehicles that are more than 20 years old will be eligible for scrapping.

Personal vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years will have to undergo a fitness test at government registered ‘automated fitness centres’.

 

Vehicles that fail to pass the test will be declared as ‘end-of-life vehicles’, which would mean that the vehicle would have to be recycled. This will pave the way for older vehicles to be scrapped. In case the vehicles pass the test, the owners will have to pay a hefty fee for re-registration.

According to the new policy, the re-registration fee would be hiked to around eight times for personal vehicles, and around 20 times for commercial vehicles.

In case you decide to scrap your old vehicle at the registered scrapping centres, you will get approximately 4-6 per cent of the value of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price. The ex-showroom price is the cost of the vehicle, excluding the charges paid for registering the vehicle at RTO and insurance.

 

Moreover, if you buy a new vehicle you will be given a flat 5 per cent discount on presenting a scrapping certificate. Registration fees will also be waived on the purchase of a new vehicle.

The policy will be first implemented for government-owned vehicles, and then for heavy commercial and personal vehicles, Giridhar Aramane, secretary in the road transport and highways ministry said in a separate statement.

“We propose to scrap vehicles, which are 15 years and over, owned by the Central and state governments by April 2022,” Mr Aramane said.

 

“From 2023 onwards, heavy commercial vehicles need to be scrapped if they do not conform to the fitness level prescribed under the rules. For personal vehicles, we plan to implement this from June 2024 onwards,” he said.

...
Tags: automobiles, prime minister modi, old vehicles, scrappage policy, investors summit, road tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 14 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A distance of about 20km will be reduced for travel on this road to reach Kagaznagar, compared to travel via Kautala or Penchikapet from Gudem. (Representational image/DC)

Bridge on border between Gudem and Aheri to open soon

The Jagananna Vidya Kanuka started with the aim to ensure that the beginning of an academic year should not be a burden to parents. — Representational image/DC

47,32,064 students in Andhra Pradesh to get Vidya Kanuka

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who rejected the argument of Opposition leaders said that this Bill would help in restoring religious harmony. He cited various beef related incidents that created communal tension in the area. (PTI)

Assam Assembly passes cattle protection Bill

Software is being developed to generate e-permits, similar to what the commercial tax department does, which in the past used to issue books on permits and detect fraudulent practices. (Representational image: DC)

E-Permits from September 1 in Andhra Pradesh marketing department



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu slams RS ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)

KCBC backs family welfare scheme, says dwindling Christian population 'worrisome'

It's worrisome that the birth rate among Christians is coming down at an alarming rate and that the very existence of the community itself is in peril, the Council claimed in the release. (Image credit: KCBC)

10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during rescue operations at the site of a landslide at the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo by - / Indo Tibetan Border Police / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->