KRMB: Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme work bigger

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 14, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
The team inspected the approach channel, forebay, pumphouse, pipeline, delivery cistern and link canal
 KRMB inspection team, in its report submitted to NGT, said the works undertaken at the site were in excess than what was, in general. (Photo:Twitter)

KURNOOL: Confirming the apprehensions of the Telangana state government on the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme (RLIS), the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) inspection team, in its report submitted to National Green Tribunal (NGT), said the works undertaken at the site were in excess than what was, in general, required for the purpose of the preparations of detailed project report (DPR) as per the ministry of water resources guidelines.

The team inspected the approach channel, forebay, pumphouse, pipeline, delivery cistern and link canal.

 

The team comprising KRMB member secretary D.M. Raipure, L.B. Maunthang, member (power), and Darpan Talwar, director, central water commission observed that no activity was going on at the project site when they visited. However, the team observed that two batching plants had been installed at the site. Further, coarse aggregates, fine aggregates and sand were seen stacked beside the batching plant at the site.

The report mentioned that due to the submergence of the approach channel, the team could not ascertain the extent of excavation undertaken in the approach channel. The channel was completely submerged as the water level was 884.8 ft. The chief engineer informed that the approach channel had been partially excavated to the extent of about 30 per cent of total excavations at various locations to different elevations along the lengths. Further, the excavation levels had not reached up to the bed level of 8,000 ft, he said.

 

...
Tags: krmb, rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, national green tribunal, krishna river management board, telangana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


