Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2021 India reports 38,667 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Aug 14, 2021, 10:52 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 10:55 am IST
The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)
 A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days.

 

The active cases have increased to 3,87,673 (1.21 per cent of the total infections), while the recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed.

Also, 22,29,798 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 49,17,00,577, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.73 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.

 

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,13,38,088, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 53.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 478 fatalities reported Saturday include 158 from Maharashtra and 114 from Kerala.

Overall, a total of 4,30,732 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,34,730 from Maharashtra, 36,933 from Karnataka, 34,462 from Tamil Nadu, 25,068 from Delhi, 22,782 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,394 from Kerala and 18,276 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that thste ate-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: covid update, india coronavirus cases, death toll, fatality rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Anti-dowry help desk toll-free number. (Twitter/@vdsatheesan)

Kerala opposition leader launches anti-dowry help desk

Gandhi last week met the family of the nine-year-old girl and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and 'will not back down even an inch'. (DC Photo)

NCPCR summons Facebook officials over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Twitter 'prima facie' in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules. (Representational image: AFP)

Cases of triple talaq dropped by 80 pc after enactment of law: Kerala Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI)

Karnataka CM Bommai to visit border districts with more COVID-19 cases

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

New IT rules: Madras High Court grants more time to Centre to file counter-affidavit

The Madras High Court (Photo: Yoga Balaji via Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->