Coal ash from opencast mines killing humans, animals in Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Coal ash that is excavated from Khairiguda opencast mine extension is flowing into agricultural fields, villages, and backwaters of Vattivagu irrigation project. (Representational Photo:AFP)

ADILABAD: In what could lead to a major, but avoidable, catastrophe it has been noticed that coal ash that is excavated from Khairiguda opencast mine extension is flowing into agricultural fields, villages, and backwaters of Vattivagu irrigation project following rains in Tiryani mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Coal ash dumping yards have come up near Ullipitta village and the groundwater is getting polluted with coal ash.

The situation is so grim that not only human beings, even forest animals are facing a threat to their life because of the ‘poison’ that flows into water bodies. Animals are vulnerable because they drink polluted water from local streams, rivulets, and Vattivagu irrigation projects. This is being consumed even by adivasis from nearby villages.

In most opencast mines, the overburden (OB) would be limestone in opencast mines in Mancherial and Kumarabbheem Asifabad districts. The piled up coal dust has become big heaps and appears like small hills.

After disintegrating, the coal dust heaps flow into the water bodies and seep into groundwater and open wells in opencast mine areas following heavy rains. By flowing into the Vattivagu irrigation project, it is killing fish and cattle.

SCCL excavated soil (coal ash) dumps are causing diseases, including skin, besides damaging standing crops and ecology.

The Khairigugda opencast mine is close to Kawal Tiger Reserve and a tiger movement was found a few months ago near it. It is quite possible that the big cat may have fallen sick after drinking the polluted water.

Soyam Ramu, an adivasi farmer from Vullipitta village, said coal dust flows into the fields every monsoon and nearly 700 acres of agricultural lands are affected due to Khairiguda opencast mining. As many as 19 Adivasi gudems were displaced under Dorli and Khairiguda opencast mines in 2006 and the Khairiguda opencast mine was extended in 2019.

The Vattivagu irrigation project is located near Khairiguda opencast mine. The SCCL dumps coal ash near Vullipitta village and Vattivagu project.

Mailarapu Mallesham of Ullipitta said that Vattivagu project is sinking as SCCL is dumping 80 per cent of coal ash into the project.

Irrigation department officials have failed to take action against the SCCL, he said.

Vullipitta villagers gave a representation to SCCL officials against dumping of coal ash near their village but in vain.