 LIVE !  :  England skipper Joe Root in a file photo. (Photo: AP) England 119/3: India vs England: 2nd Test at the Lord's: Day 3, Session 1: LIVE
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2021 2 pc quota for state ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 pc quota for state sportspersons in Karnataka Police Forces

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2021, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 2:06 pm IST
State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DIG Praveen Sood, Alok Kumar ADGP KSRP also participated in the function
State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DIG Praveen Sood, Alok Kumar ADGP KSRP also participated in the function. (ANI)
 State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DIG Praveen Sood, Alok Kumar ADGP KSRP also participated in the function. (ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police recruitment will be making 2 pc quota reserved for national, international sportspersons belonging to the state, said Alok Kumar Additional Director-General of Police (Karnataka State Reserve Police) on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI during the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', ADGP Kumar said the recruitment drive will be inducting sportspersons for three different posts--- Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and constable.

 

"After 14 years again the sports recruitment will start and we are going to have 2 per cent of the sportsperson who has represented the country in national and international sports like Olympics. So we are going to recruit those people who have participated in past 10 years, for those people we are having this recruitment. It will start shortly and the notification will be released soon," said Alok Kumar.

He further said to promote and inculcate the sense of sportsmanship in the youngsters this initiative has been taken.

"We have seen India bagged seven medals in Olympics but this time Karnataka could not get any medal. We hope in future our sate will also bring medals, for that we will promote and inculcate the sense of sportsmanship in our youngsters and keeping that in mind we are going to recruit sportsmen in the police department," he added.

 

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Karnataka Police have organised a run for unity from Vidhana Soudha to Cubbon Park to Kanteerava Stadium.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DIG Praveen Sood, Alok Kumar ADGP KSRP also participated in the function.

Speaking at the occasion, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government will strictly monitor the drug peddling activities in the state.

"There is drug peddling going on, but police are one step ahead. I do not say drug peddling has cut down, but we will strictly monitor drug peddling," said Home Minister Jnanendra.

 

Talking about foreign nationals whose visa terms are over, Karnataka Home Minister said,  "I am discussing with police officials about why we are not sending foreign nationals who are living even after their visa term gets over, we will definitely take action related to foreign nationals."

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative taken by the Central Government to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12.

 

...
Tags: karnataka state reserve police, karnataka police, 75th independence day
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (PTI Photo)

Independence Day: Kerala Governor calls for honouring memory of patriots

Anti-dowry help desk toll-free number. (Twitter/@vdsatheesan)

Kerala opposition leader launches anti-dowry help desk

Gandhi last week met the family of the nine-year-old girl and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and 'will not back down even an inch'. (DC Photo)

NCPCR summons Facebook officials over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Twitter 'prima facie' in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules. (Representational image: AFP)

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Cases of triple talaq dropped by 80 pc after enactment of law: Kerala Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI)

Karnataka CM Bommai to visit border districts with more COVID-19 cases

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->