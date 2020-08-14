142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2020 Supreme Court holds ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against judiciary

PTI
Published Aug 14, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Bhushan in the matter, had said, the two tweets were not against the institution.
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI)
 Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear on August 20 the arguments on quantum of sentence to be awarded to Bhushan in the matter.

 

A contemnor can be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both.

The apex court had on August 5 reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan had defended his tweets, saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity and they did not obstruct administration of justice.

On July 22, the top court had issued a show cause notice to Bhushan after initiating the criminal contempt against him after taking note of a petition.

 

While referring to the tweets by Bhushan, the apex court had earlier said these statements are prima facie capable of "undermining the dignity and authority" of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and the office of Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of the public at large

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Bhushan in the matter, had said, the two tweets were not against the institution.

Bhushan has made immense contribution to the development of jurisprudence and there are at least 50 judgments to his credit, Dave had said, adding that the court has appreciated his contributions in cases like 2G scam, coal block allocation and in mining matters.

 

Referring to the ADM Jabalpur case on suspension of fundamental rights during the Emergency, the senior advocate had said that even extremely uncharitable remarks against the judges were made and no contempt proceedings were made out.

In a 142-page reply affidavit filed in the matter, Bhushan had stood by his two tweets and had said the expression of opinion, however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable to some, cannot constitute contempt of court.

Bhushan, in the affidavit, has referred to several apex court judgements, speeches of former and serving judges on contempt of court and the stifling of dissent in a democracy and his views on judicial actions in some cases.

 

Preventing citizens from demanding accountability and reforms and advocating for the same by generating public opinion is not a ''reasonable restriction'', the affidavit had said, adding that the Article 129 cannot be pressed into service to stifle bonafide criticism.

...
Tags: contempt of court, contempt of court case, prashant bhushan, supreme court of india


Latest From Nation

Former president Ppranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the Army's R&R hospital in New Delhi.

Pranab Mukherjee is critical, continues to be on ventilator, says daughter Sharmistha

Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi all set to introduce private member's bill on organ donation

CCTV footage from the car-parking area shows Veeraraju attacking his son with a hammer. (Photo- Social Media)

Vizag man allegedly kills son over property dispute

Statue of DMK patriarch Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in Chennai. — PTI photo

DMK dismisses Ku Ka Selvam for violating party discipline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 cops martyred, 1 injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Nowgam

Two police personnel were killed and one other suffered injuries in the attack by terrorists near Nowgam bypass. (File Photo- PTI)

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria reviews readiness at Western Air Command, flies MiG-21 Bison

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria ready to fly.

Heavy rainfall inundates low-lying areas of Delhi

Rains lash Delhi. (ANI)

IAF objects to some scenes in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, writes to CBFC, Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor with Gunjan Saxena. (Photo: Instagram)

Siddaramaiah to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, tests negative for COVID-19

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham