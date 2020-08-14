142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2020 30 asymptomatic case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

30 asymptomatic cases in India for every positive case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Aug 14, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
The Indian health system is unable to carry out contact tracing
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Srinagar. — PTI photo
  A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Srinagar. — PTI photo

Hyderabad: For every three symptomatic Covid-19 patients, there are 100 asymptomatic patients in Asia, according to analysis by the confederation of medical association of Asia and Oceania (CMAAO).

In India, the stats change to 30 asymptomatic cases to every symptomatic patient tested positive, and 20 go untested. This is because the Indian health system is unable to carry out contact tracing, the social stigma surrounding Covid-19 and the limited understanding of the disease among the population.

 

The increased spread of cases has been noted in closed environments, crowded places where there is no proper social distancing and lack of ventilation facilities. In India, joint families have been most affected and toilets have been the source of the spread of infection, where there is only one bathroom in households.

In districts, this aspect has come to the fore, as seven to eight residents share one bathroom. Setting up home isolation and treatment facilities in districts has been a challenge due to the limited understanding of the disease, leading to a major caseload on the healthcare set-up.
According to analysis, the virus has behaved in the same manner across cities, districts and countries where the higher viral load, lack of medical intervention and inability to avail medical services in time has led to complications.

 

Apart from this, co-morbid conditions of heart disease, diabetes, kidney and other organ complications have caused rapid deterioration of the health of Covid-19 patients, leading to death in many cases.
Apart from the lungs, the load of virus has also been found in the heart, liver, kidney, pancreas, and ejected through stools and tears.

Dr K.K. Aggarwal, president, CMAAO, said, “In India, we have moved from community mitigation to individual containment. Wearing of masks and following social distancing have to be followed strictly. Only this is going to ensure that there are no spurts of new cases. The flare-up of cases in pockets is a matter a concern and they will continue to occur if preventive methods are not followed strictly.”

 

With densely populated pockets in cities and extended urban areas, India has the maximum number of cases in the South Asia region. Bangladesh and Pakistan follow
India.

The changing climate has shown that there is no significant cross-reactivity with other respiratory viruses or even other coronaviruses. The risk of co-infection has not been noted in the population which is a good sign as the fight is only against SARS-Cov 2.

The issue of negative testing in a CT scan despite high viral load persists in the region. The study said it is very important that the negative test result is not used to rule out infection.

 

The doubts over a possible relapse of Covid-19 has been negated, as a study of 108 patients in the region has shown that while the test showed positive, culture for the virus was negative. This means the ability of the Coronavirus to reproduce and replicate itself is not present.

For the region to come out of the Covid-19 crisis, surveillance will play a very important role and outbreaks will mean that challenges will persist.

Tags: sars-cov-2 virus, coronavirus in india, covid19, asymptomatic patients
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


