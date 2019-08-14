Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 Vir Chakra for Wing ...
Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthanam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 14, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 11:07 am IST
 Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Air Force’s fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be conferred with Vir Chakra on Independence Day.

Varthaman was in news after the military confrontation between India and Pakistan escalated in February this year.

 

After the gruesome Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir in February, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, India had reportedly carried out air strikes hitting terror targets in Pakistan.

On February 27, 2019 Varthaman pulled down a PAF jet when a couple of them tried to enter the Indian air space the following day. In this endeavour, Varthaman’s MiG 21 developed a technical snag and he ejected out of the craft but landed in Pakistan.

He was released the following day after strong diplomatic push by India. Abhinandan Varthaman was taken off flying duties due to injuries sustained in Pakistan.

