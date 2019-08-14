Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 Sonbhadra: Priyanka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonbhadra: Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for assaulting, threatening journalist

PTI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Ghorawal police station in-charge CP Pandey confirmed an FIR has been filed based on the journalist's complaint.
The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money. (Photo: File)
 The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money. (Photo: File)

Sonbhadra: A journalist has filed a police complaint here against an aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging he assaulted and threatened him during the Congress general secretary's visit to Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

Nitish Kumar Pandey, a resident of Varanasi, said in his written complaint that Gandhi's personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, also touched his camera when he was covering her visit to Umbha village on Tuesday for a regional TV channel.

 

Ghorawal police station in-charge CP Pandey confirmed an FIR has been filed based on the journalist's complaint.

A video of Gandhi's aide misbehaving with a journalist during her visit had gone viral on social media. It showed a reporter asking a question to Gandhi on scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution when he was pushed back and an argument started.

The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money.

 Tagging the video, the media advisor to the UP chief minister asked the Congress leader to stop doing "theatrics". In a tweet, Mirtunjay Kumar said, "Priyanka Gandhiji please stop the theatrics of wiping the tears of the poor". He wondered where were those who claimed to side with press freedom when Gandhi's secretary misbehaved with a journalist and she did not say anything to him. "The UP government is committed to ensuring security of journalist," Kumar said. Gandhi was visiting Umbha to meet the families of 10 tribals shot dead in a land dispute last month.

...
Tags: assaulted, priyanka gandhi vadra
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

This was his first visit to China after taking over the position of the External Affairs Minister. (Photo: File)

India, China must respect each other's core concerns: Jaishankar

Pathanamthitta, a central Kerala district which has been receiving very heavy rains since last night is put on high vigil, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Flood toll rises to 95, heavy rains forecast in Kerala

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said. (Photo: PTI)

Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in parts of Kashmir: J&K ADG

Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement. (Photo: File)

No conditions for my J&K visit, please; when can I come? Rahul to state Guv



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exciting Xiaomi foldable phone details emerge

Xiaomi foldable phone will come with an interesting feature. (Photo: LetsGoDigital)
 

Wait for Maruti XL6 or go for Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga, Renault Lodgy?

the Ertiga MPV that will retail through Nexa outlets, on 21 August.
 

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

Nora Fatehi.
 

Vidya Balan shares cover of a book dedicated to Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Vidya Balan.
 

Apple insider confirms shock iPhone cancellation

Could the iPhone Pro be a handset that's completely different from the iPhone 11? (iPhone concept: Concept Creator)
 

Watch: Superhero TV Man is leaving free 'old' TVs at people's doorsteps

Doorbell surveillance cameras captured the man, wearing a TV set over his head, laying an older set down on someone's front porch and just walking off.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Flood toll rises to 95, heavy rains forecast in Kerala

Pathanamthitta, a central Kerala district which has been receiving very heavy rains since last night is put on high vigil, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in parts of Kashmir: J&K ADG

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said. (Photo: PTI)

India, China must respect each other's core concerns: Jaishankar

This was his first visit to China after taking over the position of the External Affairs Minister. (Photo: File)

'Court shouldn't rationalise Hindu belief that Ram was born in Ayodhya'

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, advanced arguments before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)

Arrest warrant against Cong MP Shashi Tharoor over 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

The petitioner also claimed that Tharoor's statement had violated section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham