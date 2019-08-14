Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 Schools in TN force ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Schools in TN force students to wear caste wristbands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A ARUL PALANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Students in TN get preferential treatment based on their caste.
TN Director of School Education S. Kannappan
 TN Director of School Education S. Kannappan

Chennai: While the Dravidian politicos of various hues and sub-faiths, swear by their guru Periyar as the architect of the multiple campaigns for social equality and eradication of discrimination against the lower castes, such ugly instances continue to pop up even in this modern era and despite all the high decibel ‘rationalist’ rhetoric.

Embarrassed by reports that school children are being forced to wear wristbands of various colours to identify their caste, particularly down south, TN Director of School Education S. Kannappan has issued a circular to all his district officers to identify such institutions in their areas and take stringent action against the headmasters.

 

The students in these schools are subjected to either preferential treatment if he/she wears a band identified with an upper caste or be discriminated against should the band relates to the lower rung of society.  

The director said his circular was based on a representation given by the officer-trainees of the IAS 2018 batch — obviously after seeing such wristband at schools.

However, school education secretary Pradeep Yadav said the circular “is only in an advisory and precautionary measure just in case there are any such cases” and it did not mean there are indeed such wristband schools.

“There was a report that came to the State Secretary for Adi Dravida Welfare and he wrote to my Director (Kannappan). He said if there such incidents, please take action. We do not have any specific information of any such school,” Yadav told DC.

“Director Kannappan had issued this circular about three weeks ago, when things appeared to be getting really bad and there were reports of such wristband schools functioning down south, particularly in Tiruchy district”, said an informed source, recalling that a similar crackdown had been ordered two years ago when the first cases popped up in Villupuram district.

Director Kannappan’s circular in anguish to his district officers said “In some schools in Tamil Nadu, students are made to wear colour-coded wrist bands” and these bands come in shades of red, yellow, green and saffron, to indicate whether the student belongs to a “lower” or an “upper” caste.

He also said rings and ‘tilak’ on the forehead were also used as caste-markers; obviously for making unfair and discriminatory decisions during the sports team selections and also academic events.

“Allegedly, these practices are enforced by students themselves and supported by influential caste representatives and teachers,” the circular said.

...
Tags: s. kannappan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The registrar said that the petitioners had filed the petition with malafide intentions as all five of them could not get MBBS seats as their NEET ranks were between 62,000 and 1,66,200.

No anomalies in MBBS seats: Varsity

The withdrawal of services hit patients who come regularly for free dialysis and they were in for a shock when they were told that they must pay.

Hyderabad: Patients angry over Aarogyasri shutdown

Family and admirers pay their last respects to Dr Hasanuddin Ahmed who passed away at his residence on Tuesday.

Dr Hasanuddin Ahmed, Bhagawad Gita’s Urdu translator, is dead

The report card shows that around 94% of first term MPs participated in a debate in the 2019 budget session.

Asaduddin Owaisi is the most active Parliamentarian from Telangana State



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No anomalies in MBBS seats: Varsity

The registrar said that the petitioners had filed the petition with malafide intentions as all five of them could not get MBBS seats as their NEET ranks were between 62,000 and 1,66,200.

Hyderabad: Patients angry over Aarogyasri shutdown

The withdrawal of services hit patients who come regularly for free dialysis and they were in for a shock when they were told that they must pay.

Dr Hasanuddin Ahmed, Bhagawad Gita’s Urdu translator, is dead

Family and admirers pay their last respects to Dr Hasanuddin Ahmed who passed away at his residence on Tuesday.

Asaduddin Owaisi is the most active Parliamentarian from Telangana State

The report card shows that around 94% of first term MPs participated in a debate in the 2019 budget session.

65 per cent Indians exposed to 40°C during 2019 summer

In 2017, the percentage was 61.4 but fell to 52.94 in 2018. In 2019, June temperatures were high in Telangana state and July temperatures were high in Delhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham