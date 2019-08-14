Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 Restrictions in Jamm ...
Restrictions in Jammu lifted, curbs to continue in parts of Kashmir: J&K ADG

PTI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated, Jammu and Kashmir police officer said.
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said. (Photo: PTI)
 The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely lifted but curbs will continue in some places in Kashmir for a while longer, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said on Wednesday.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is totally under control and there have been no major injuries to anyone, Additional Director General Munir Khan said. "Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," he said at a press conference here. There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated, he said.

 

Tags: jammu&kashmir, article 370, independence day
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


