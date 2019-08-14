President seeks report on Inter students’ suicide

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind has sought a factual report from Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi regarding the 27 students who committed suicide after the Intermediate examination results were released in May, following a representation from state BJP president Dr K. Laxman. Dr Laxman submitted a written appeal on July 1, seeking the intervention of the President.

However, the Telangana High Court has given a clean chit to the Board of Intermediate Education in the matter of errors in awarding marks. It did not award any compensation to the families of children who committed suicide, stating that only a miniscule 0.16 per cent of failed students were declared as passed after reverification.

The letter received from the ministry of home affairs said, “We have received a petition seeking justice to the families of 27 Intermediate students who committed suicide alleging that the Board goofed up their results. It is requested that a factual report in the matter may be please furnished immediately.”