President seeks report from Telangana govt after 27 students commit suicide

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 7:58 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Over three lakh students failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the Telangana Board.
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: File)
 President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind, on Tuesday, sought a report from the Telangana government on the suicide committed by 27 students following the Intermediate examination results.

"The communique was received by BJP Telangana State President K Laxman. The report is sought from the Chief Secretary of Telangana government immediately," the office secretary said in a statement.

 

A delegation led by Laxman brought this matter to the notice of the central government, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the statement added.

The results were announced on April 18 earlier this year. Over three lakh students had reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education in the state.

This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.

