Pakistan I-Day: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers at Attari-Wagah Border

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Breaking the traditional border ritual, the guarding forces did not exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid also this year.
Attari: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel did not exchange sweets and greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day along the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

According to sources, BSF personnel were willing to exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha but Pakistani Rangers did not revert in this regard.

Pakistani Rangers on Sunday informed BSF personnel that there would be no exchange of sweets on the occasion of Bakrid this year, sources informed.

Personnel of the border guarding forces have traditionally exchanged sweets on religious and national festivals of the two countries, barring a few occasions when the diplomatic relations were at low.

