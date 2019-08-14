Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 NRC data to get aadh ...
NRC data to get aadhaar-like cover, says Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Aug 14, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 1:24 am IST
The top court said it has considered the provisions under Section 3 and 6(a) of the Citizenship Act as well as the prescribed rules under the Act.
 Supreme Court of India

Guwahati: In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea to re-open and re-verify the National Register of Citizens data while observing that the security aspects of the data involving NRC will get the same kind of protection as of Aadhaar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R.F. Nariman also clarified that list of those excluded from the final Assam NRC will be published only online on August 31, while hard copies of the inclusions will be handed over to district offices concerned.

 

The top court said it has considered the provisions under Section 3 and 6(a) of the Citizenship Act as well as the prescribed rules under the Act. “The entire NRC exercise having been performed on aforesaid basis can not now be ordered to be reopened.”

