Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 Narendra Modi doesn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi doesn’t have vision of Nehru, Patel: Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 14, 2019, 2:59 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 5:53 am IST
The MIM president said scrapping of Article 370 was against the concept of federalism and it contradicted the two judgments of the Supreme Court.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir and declaring Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir as Union Territories was violation of the Constitutional agreement. The actions of the Centre were against federalism, he said.

Addressing an Id Milap function on Tuesday at the party headquarters Darrusalam, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not have the sense and political wisdom of Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel. “When they took a decision on the Kashmir, they did so in the interest of the country. (Mr Modi) is claiming that they are following Shyama Prasad Mookerji but they don’t know his stand on Kashmir, that he had acknowledged Article 370.”

 

Mr Owaisi said the BJP government had scrapped special status given to Kashmir under Article 35A. “Not only Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Prad-esh and other regions are also accorded special status,” he said. “There are many places where other Indians cannot purchase land.”

Mr Owaisi said that Mr Modi considered then RSS chief Guru Golwalkar as his hero. “Golwalkar had written a letter in 1961 to the National Integration Council that the federalism of Hindustan promotes secularism.”

The MIM president said scrapping of Article 370 was against the concept of federalism and it contradicted the two judgments of the Supreme Court.

The apex court had stated that Article 370 was not temporary. “The Modi government wants to implement the agenda of Hindutva,” he said.

Mr Owaisi said the government was claiming that the people of Kashmir were happy with the decision. “If they think that it was Diwali for them, why are you imposing restrictions on them? You have shut down communication services. You have converted Kashmir into a prison. It is abasement of democracy,” he said.

 

...
Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, prime minister narendra modi, pandit nehru, sardar patel, article 370
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

According to authorities, the decision on Onam celebration would be taken very soon.

Onam fete may be scaled down

BS Yeddyurappa

‘Don’t lobby for berths, focus on relief work’

Anant Hegde

Irate villagers take Uttara Kannada BJP MP Anant Hegde to task

The extent of damage is likely to be high, as the area is home to commercial crops like coffee, arecanut, pepper, cardamom and tracts of paddy fields.

Karnataka floods: Malnad takes beating, Mudigere worst hit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Temple loudspeaker, footpath encroachment too loud to cheer!

The High Court ruled that the Panduranga Temple in the area shall not be allowed to put any kind of structures and pandal on Thyagarajanagar first main road when there is an alternative of BBMP Nethaji grounds where community activities can be held

City’s own ‘Bermuda triangle’: swift action by Police

The infamous stretch on the Outer Ring Road

Independence Day: City to turn into Khaki town

Police Commisioner Bhaskar Rao and BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Road rage: Biker attacks actor

Attacker Vijay

Shootout at midnight: It’s police vs rowdy

Rowdy Bharatha, who was shot at by the police when he attacked them.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham