Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 Kerala: Flood toll 9 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: Flood toll 95, search for missing goes on

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 14, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 1:47 am IST
So far 20 bodies were retrieved at Kalavalappara while 39 are yet to be found. Seven more bodies are missing at Puthumala.
An aerial view of the site of landslide which affected several houses at Muthappank-unnu, in Kavalappara of Malappuram district on Tuesday (Photo: AP)
 An aerial view of the site of landslide which affected several houses at Muthappank-unnu, in Kavalappara of Malappuram district on Tuesday (Photo: AP)

Kozhikode: Though  search operations continued for the landslide victims , only one body was retrieved from  Kavalappara in Malappuram and none from Puthumala in Wayanad. So far 20 bodies were retrieved at Kalavalappara  while  39  are yet to be found. Seven more bodies are missing at Puthumala.

As the death toll rose to 95 in the state, the rescue workers of Army, Fire and Rescue, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and volunteers were  on with their mission while plans were  afoot to use more machines and  technology for tracing the bodies.

 

The rescue workers were  witnesses to heart-rending scenes.   When the body of Priayadarshan, a youth,  was retrieved on Monday, he was found sitting on his bike, with even his raincoat on his body. He was buried amid the soil and rock  that rushed in  before he got time to step down from his bike, according to his friend. “Priyadarshan came on the bike by evening and the catastrophe stuck when he was parking his bike between the car and the house in the portico," he said.

"Priyadarshan went  home to see his mother. By the time he reached home, the landslide occurred with a thunderous sound”, said Riju, his friend. Priyadarshan’s mother Ragini and grandmother were at home then. The body of Ragini  was retrieved  on Sunday. The grandmother’s body is yet to be found .

...
Tags: kerala floods
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)


Latest From Nation

The registrar said that the petitioners had filed the petition with malafide intentions as all five of them could not get MBBS seats as their NEET ranks were between 62,000 and 1,66,200.

No anomalies in MBBS seats: Varsity

The withdrawal of services hit patients who come regularly for free dialysis and they were in for a shock when they were told that they must pay.

Hyderabad: Patients angry over Aarogyasri shutdown

Family and admirers pay their last respects to Dr Hasanuddin Ahmed who passed away at his residence on Tuesday.

Dr Hasanuddin Ahmed, Bhagawad Gita’s Urdu translator, is dead

The report card shows that around 94% of first term MPs participated in a debate in the 2019 budget session.

Asaduddin Owaisi is the most active Parliamentarian from Telangana State



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP MLA threatens to topple own party govt if houses are not provided for flood-hit

Arabhavi is in Belgavi district, the worst hit by the floods in the State. (Photo: Representational)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

India, Russia exchange MoUs in key areas

The event was the result of collaboration between Invest India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry on the Indian side, and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic under the leadership of Alexander Kozlov and the Far East Investment and Export Promotion Agency on the Russian side. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Two policemen thrash each other allegedly over bribe in Prayagraj

Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, said: ‘The petrol pump where the incident happened on the night of August 11 comes under Kondhiyara police station. Both the police personnel have been suspended for now.’ (Photo: ANI)

Haryana: 8-year-old dies in moving train after not receiving medical aid

'The girl took her last breath just before the train reached the Ambala Cantonment station,' (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham