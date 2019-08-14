Immensely beneficial for people of J&K: President on abrogation of Art 370

'People will be able to enjoy and get access to the same rights, privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,' Kovind said. (Photo: ANI | DD)

New Delhi: Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370 President Ram Nath Kovind said the move will be immensely beneficial for people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"People will be able to enjoy and get access to the same rights, privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,'' Kovind said in an address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day in New Delhi.

President also lauded BJP-led government's decision to criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and said that the enactment of law ''will deliver justice to our daughters.''

India witnessed the highest ever turnout in the 17th national election that was held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May 2019. President thanked voters for participating in large numbers.

"I congratulate our voters for turning up at the polling stations in large numbers and with much enthusiasm,'' President said.