Hyderabad journalist attempts to immolate self after humiliated by police

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 9:10 am IST
The journalist, identified as Srinivas, poured petrol on himself and attempted to commit suicide.
The incident has come to my notice and I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to conduct an enquiry and report back to me," Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat told. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: A journalist from a local TV channel attempted to immolate himself in front of a police station in Hyderabad's Balapur area on Tuesday.

The journalist, identified as Srinivas, poured petrol on himself and attempted to commit suicide. Meanwhile, the police stopped him from torching himself and shifted him to a local hospital for treatment.

 

Srinivas claimed that he was humiliated by the police officials and made to sit in the police station "like a criminal".

"The police called me to the police station and took my bag and other belongings. I do not know what I did wrong. The Circle Inspector (CO) humiliated me in front of everyone. I do not want to live as I have lost my value," Srinivas said in a video.

"The incident has come to my notice and I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to conduct an enquiry and report back to me," Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat told.

