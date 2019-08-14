Nation Current Affairs 14 Aug 2019 Grand celebrations p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Grand celebrations planned by Congress for Rajiv Gandhi's birth annniversary

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Congress is planning to send this message to public about the former PM's contribution to change the perception of the masses.
An event to mark his birth anniversary will be organised in the national capital. (Photo: File)
 An event to mark his birth anniversary will be organised in the national capital. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress party is set to celebrate former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary on a grand scale with programmes being held across the country on August 20, sources said on Tuesday.

A meeting was called to the party war room late night on Tuesday to discuss and task the leaders with the responsibility to prepare for the celebrations.

 

According to sources privy to the development, on August 22, an event to mark his birth anniversary will be organised in the national capital.

Congress is planning to reach out to the public on the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress Organisational Secretary K C Venugopal had also directed the party functionaries to observe the day at the state, district and block levels with the involvement of the general public at large.

He has also instructed the leaders that apart from the prayer meetings and floral tributes, social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, conferences can be held.

Congress is planning to send this message to the grassroots of the society to remind the public about the former Prime Minister's contribution to change the perception of the masses about the party.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

...
Tags: rajiv gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Rajanna Sircilli


Latest From Nation

The statements by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister comes days after several leaders from the Congress party have publicly adopted a different line on the abrogation of Article 370 with many supporting the Central government's move. (Photo: PTI)

Decision on Kashmir will escalate problems in valley: Digvijaya Singh

On this day, every year, the Islamic nation celebrates its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947. The same day, the country also separated from India. (Photo: ANI)

Allahabad: Bajrang Dal pledges for 'Akhand Bharat' on Pak I-Day

The incident occurred around 6 am, police said. (Photo: File)

Faridabad DCP commits suicide, shoots self with service revolver at home

Former Union minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya. (Photo: File)

Ex-union minister Dattatreya slams KCR for not fulfilling promises



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple insider confirms shock iPhone cancellation

Could the iPhone Pro be a handset that's completely different from the iPhone 11? (iPhone concept: Concept Creator)
 

Watch: Superhero TV Man is leaving free 'old' TVs at people's doorsteps

Doorbell surveillance cameras captured the man, wearing a TV set over his head, laying an older set down on someone's front porch and just walking off.
 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Allahabad: Bajrang Dal pledges for 'Akhand Bharat' on Pak I-Day

On this day, every year, the Islamic nation celebrates its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947. The same day, the country also separated from India. (Photo: ANI)

Faridabad DCP commits suicide, shoots self with service revolver at home

The incident occurred around 6 am, police said. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad journalist attempts to immolate self after humiliated by police

The incident has come to my notice and I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to conduct an enquiry and report back to me,

Asaduddin Owaisi donates Rs 10 lakh each to flood-hit Kerala, Maharashtra

Incessant rains and floods have, over the last few days, wreaked havoc in the two states and thrown the normal life out of gear. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Temple loudspeaker, footpath encroachment too loud to cheer!

The High Court ruled that the Panduranga Temple in the area shall not be allowed to put any kind of structures and pandal on Thyagarajanagar first main road when there is an alternative of BBMP Nethaji grounds where community activities can be held
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham